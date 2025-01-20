Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman showed up to President Donald Trump’s inauguration wearing shorts and a hoodie.

On Monday (January 20) Trump was sworn in as the 47th president while JD Vance was sworn in as his vice president. This year’s ceremony was moved indoors due to record-low temperatures. Despite the frigid conditions, Fetterman sat in the front row in the Capitol Rotunda wearing his casual outfit.

In addition to his shorts, Fetterman — who is known for his laid back style — was seen wearing a plain black hooded sweatshirt and black and gray sneakers.

“Gotta Love John Fetterman…no one else could make gym shorts a fashion statement,” one person wrote about the outfit on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person agreed, writing, “John Fetterman arrived at the US Capitol to attend the swearing in ceremony of the 47th US president in his trademark outfit… a sweatshirt, shorts, and sneakers. Never change.”

Last month, Fetterman said anyone hoping Trump would fail in his second term is “rooting against the nation.”

The Democrat told ABC News he would never want a president to be unsuccessful, saying: “Country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true.”

open image in gallery Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman (left) and President Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

The Pennsylvania senator wasn’t the only person to have received attention for their inauguration day outfit. Jeff Bezos’s finacée, Lauren Sanchez, also turned heads with her lingerie-inspired look.

open image in gallery John Fetterman was seen sitting bare-legged in the front row ( EPA )

Sanchez showed up to the event wearing an all-white outfit alongside the Amazon CEO. Inside the Rotunda, she removed her fuzzy white coat to show off her Alexander McQueen suit featuring a white blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sanchez opted out of a blouse, instead revealing a matching white lace bra.

Many people were quick to turn to X (formerly Twitter) to argue that the outfit was inappropriate for such a formal occasion.

“Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable,” one person wrote.

Another person agreed, writing, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka, and Usha they have class.”

open image in gallery Lauren Sanchez also received attention for her daring outfit ( Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images )

First Lady Melania Trump also earned some attention for her outfit as she refused to reveal her eyes beneath a wide-brimmed hat.

The 54-year-old donned an Adam Lippes original navy blue, silk-and-wool overcoat and the elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits.

The statement-making accessory casting a shadow over the top half of her face spawned hilarious memes online comparing her to cartoon and movie characters.

In one viral X post, a picture of Melania was spliced next to an image of the sly McDonald’s villain, the Hamburglar, whose uniform consists of a striped, black and white body suit, red gloves, a patty-printed suit tie, a black eye mask, and of course, a black wide-brimmed hat.

“Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?” the caption read.

“Melania Trump STUNS in Hamburgler inspired outfit,” another joked.