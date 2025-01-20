Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump refused to reveal her eyes under a wide-brimmed hat this morning (January 20) for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony of her husband Donald Trump, now the 47th President of the United States.

Inside the U.S. Capitol, the 54-year-old donned an Adam Lippes original navy blue, silk-and-wool overcoat and the elongated top hat designed by Eric Javits.

The statement-making accessory casting a shadow over the top half of her face spawned hilarious memes online comparing her to fictional cartoons and evil movie characters.

In one viral X/Twitter post, a picture of Melania was spliced next to an image of the sly McDonald’s villain, the Hamburglar, whose uniform consists of a striped, black and white body suit, red gloves, a patty-printed suit tie, a black eye mask, and of course, a black wide-brimmed hat.

open image in gallery Melania Trump wears an Eric Javits hat to the 2025 inaugural swearing-in ceremony ( Getty Images )

“Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?” the caption read.

“Melania Trump STUNS in Hamburgler inspired outfit,” another joked.

open image in gallery People compare Melania Trump’s fashion to the Hamburglar cartoon ( X/@CalltoActivism )

A second meme creator shared a picture of Melania in her hat next to an image of Mad magazine’s Spy vs. Spy cartoon.

“And now I will never unsee it. Thank you,” one viewer commented under the tweet.

open image in gallery One person compares Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day outfit to Spy vs. Spy character ( X/@PieterJKetelaar )

Meanwhile, a third person thought Melania’s fashion resembled the video game character Carmen Sandiego, who wears a long red coat and matching angled hat. “I found Carmen Sandiego,” they wrote.

open image in gallery A third individual says Melania looks like Carmen Sandiego ( X/@Roshan_Rinaldi )

“No one out-pizzas the Hut,” a fourth commented, comparing Melania’s hat to the fast-food chain’s signature logo.

open image in gallery Other individuals say Melania Trump’s hat looks like the Pizza Hut symbol ( X/@141WDTWLBBUK )

Another individual believed the FLOTUS’ embellishment made her look like Jim Carrey’s mischievous, green-faced persona in 1994’s The Mask.

open image in gallery Melania’s hat compared to the one worn by Jim Carrey in ‘The Mask’ ( X/@deplorablJew )

More people poked fun at an awkward encounter between Trump and his wife during the inauguration ceremony when the President went to kiss her on the cheek.

In footage online, Trump can be seen puckering his lips and bending below Melania’s hat brim to give her a quick air kiss.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump share awkward kiss at inauguration

Melania’s outfit was crafted by 52-year-old designer Lippes, who rose to fame as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before launching his eponymous label.

While Melania has been known to dress in every European fashion house from Yves Saint Laurent to Dolce & Gabbana, the dignitary decided to honor she and her husband’s renewed position in the country by working with the American designer. The entire outfit was picked in collaboration with her stylist of eight years, Hervé Pierre.

In a statement sent directly to Women’s Wear Daily, Lippes said inauguration day “embodies the beauty of American democracy.”

He continued: “Today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world. With deep gratitude to Mrs. Trump for her trust and collaboration.”

As for Melania’s distinctive head accessory, Javits confessed his original hat design was damaged in transit because of a nasty snowstorm, prompting him to rethink the structure and start over.

He told Women’s Wear Daily the design process left him on “a bit of cliff hanger.”

Melania’s dark fashion choice comes after she wore a bright baby blue, knee-length dress to Trump’s first-term inauguration ceremony in 2017 and a light, cream-colored gown by her stylist Hervé Pierre to the ball later that night.