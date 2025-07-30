Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas seem to confirm romance rumors during Vermont getaway
Couple held hands as they explored Woodstock, Vermont, on Saturday
After months of speculation, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to have confirmed their romance during a low‑key getaway in Vermont.
The action stars were photographed Saturday holding hands as they strolled through de Armas’ home state in the town of Woodstock. Cruise, 63, wore an all navy outfit while de Armas, 37, sported a white tee and black flared jeans. They both took on the town in sneakers.
The sighting follows their date night at the Oasis concert in London the night before.
Rumors about the pair’s connection began in February when they were first seen on a night out in London. At that time, a source told People that the outing was a professional meeting with agents rather than a date.
In recent months, Cruise and de Armas have been spotted together multiple times, including leaving David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in May and on a yacht in Spain earlier this month.
De Armas owns a home in Vermont, and confirmed in May that she’s working on several projects with Cruise, including the upcoming film Deeper.
A source told People the two share a “special work relationship,” and that he is an “incredible mentor” to her.
Cruise has had three marriages, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, and has three children: Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, with Kidman, and Suri, 19, with Holmes. De Armas was recently linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba’s president. She previously dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis and actor Ben Affleck.
