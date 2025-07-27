Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise was among the celebrities spotted enjoying a night out at Oasis’ Wembley Stadium comeback gig on Friday (25 July), the first of their five nights at the venue.

The Mission: Impossible star, 63, turned up to watch Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite on the London stage in front of 90,000 fans for the first time in 16 years. Other famous faces spotted in the crowd included presenter Fearne Cotton, DJ Goldie, pop star Dua Lipa and her fiancé, actor Callum Turner.

Cruise kept things low-key in the seated section, where he was seen with rapper Goldie, real name Clifford Joseph Price, who shared a selfie with the actor during the set.

Lipa and Turner were spotted hanging out with Noel’s daughter Anaïs Gallagher in the VIP section during Saturday night’s show. Anaïs shared a video of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other, singing along to the 1996 hit “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

Also in attendance on Friday night were Cotton, presenter Rylan Clark, Davina McCall, comedian Rob Beckett and TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.

Cotton posted about her experience on Instagram, saying it was “magic” to see the band perform together. “Liam was a wonderful tosser throughout. Exactly what you want,” she said. “Brash, swearing, and in the best jacket and hat. Noel was magnificent on his solo songs and created the most gorgeous atmosphere. A night I won’t forget.”

When tickets for the Oasis reunion shows went on sale last summer, many were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355 due to “dynamic pricing”. The controversy prompted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog to pledge to look at the use of the practice.

Friday marked the first time the brothers had appeared together onstage at Wembley since 12 July, 2009, when they performed during their Dig Out Your Soul tour.

open image in gallery ( Instagram via @mrgoldie )

As with previous gigs, Liam and Noel walked onstage hand in hand, opened with “Hello” and proceeded to belt out many of their classics, including “Some Might Say” and “Morning Glory”.

Friday’s show – the eighth of the tour – followed a five-night run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park and the two opening shows in Cardiff earlier this month.

open image in gallery Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner enjoyed Oasis at Wembley on Saturday night ( Instagram via @gallagher_anais )

The band have consistently finished their gigs with an encore of “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.

Following the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park. They will return to Wembley Stadium for another two nights on 27 and 28 September.

The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August of last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.