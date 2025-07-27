Tom Cruise spotted among celebrities enjoying night out at Oasis comeback Wembley gig
Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner partied with Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs during Saturday night’s show
Tom Cruise was among the celebrities spotted enjoying a night out at Oasis’ Wembley Stadium comeback gig on Friday (25 July), the first of their five nights at the venue.
The Mission: Impossible star, 63, turned up to watch Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite on the London stage in front of 90,000 fans for the first time in 16 years. Other famous faces spotted in the crowd included presenter Fearne Cotton, DJ Goldie, pop star Dua Lipa and her fiancé, actor Callum Turner.
Cruise kept things low-key in the seated section, where he was seen with rapper Goldie, real name Clifford Joseph Price, who shared a selfie with the actor during the set.
Lipa and Turner were spotted hanging out with Noel’s daughter Anaïs Gallagher in the VIP section during Saturday night’s show. Anaïs shared a video of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other, singing along to the 1996 hit “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.
Also in attendance on Friday night were Cotton, presenter Rylan Clark, Davina McCall, comedian Rob Beckett and TV presenter Jeremy Kyle.
Cotton posted about her experience on Instagram, saying it was “magic” to see the band perform together. “Liam was a wonderful tosser throughout. Exactly what you want,” she said. “Brash, swearing, and in the best jacket and hat. Noel was magnificent on his solo songs and created the most gorgeous atmosphere. A night I won’t forget.”
When tickets for the Oasis reunion shows went on sale last summer, many were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355 due to “dynamic pricing”. The controversy prompted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog to pledge to look at the use of the practice.
Friday marked the first time the brothers had appeared together onstage at Wembley since 12 July, 2009, when they performed during their Dig Out Your Soul tour.
As with previous gigs, Liam and Noel walked onstage hand in hand, opened with “Hello” and proceeded to belt out many of their classics, including “Some Might Say” and “Morning Glory”.
Friday’s show – the eighth of the tour – followed a five-night run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park and the two opening shows in Cardiff earlier this month.
The band have consistently finished their gigs with an encore of “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.
Following the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park. They will return to Wembley Stadium for another two nights on 27 and 28 September.
The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.
Oasis announced their reunion tour in August of last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
