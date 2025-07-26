Krishnan Guru-Murthy hits out at queue ‘chaos’ at Oasis’s first Wembley Stadium gig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has criticised the “total chaos” he experienced as a standing ticketholder at Wembley Stadium for Oasis’s first comeback night in London.

The Channel 4 news presenter, 55, explained in a post shared on X/Twitter that he had resisted the “stupid prices” of tickets until he was offered to buy a last-minute ticket on Friday (25 July).

However, when he arrived at Wembley, standing ticketholders were asked to queue for wristbands, which the staff had run out of, forcing them to miss the beginning of the show.

“Total chaos at Wembley as they insist standing ticket holders who’ve passed the turnstiles also queue for wristbands – but have run out,” he said at 8.20pm, five minutes after the band had arrived onstage.

“Oasis have just come on and we can’t get in to see them. More farce. Had resisted the stupid prices and then was offered a ticket today so thought why not. So stupid.”

Once he made it inside, he posted a picture of the stage at 8.30pm, commenting that the sound was “epic”.

When one follower berated him for complaining about what they had assumed to be a free ticket, Guru-Murthy replied, “You assume wrong”.

Another follower added: “Did exactly the same at the O2 for Pulp. Queues for queues.”

open image in gallery Krishnan Guru-Murthy said standing ticketholders had to queue for wristbands, causing him to miss the beginning of the show ( X/Twitter via @krishgm )

When tickets for the Oasis reunion shows went on sale last summer, many were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355 due to “dynamic pricing”. The controversy prompted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) watchdog to pledge to look at the use of the practice.

Friday marked the first time the brothers had appeared together onstage at Wembley since July 12, 2009, when they performed during their Dig Out Your Soul tour.

As with previous gigs, Liam and Noel walked onstage hand in hand, opened with “Hello” and proceeded to belt out many of their classics including “Some Might Say” and “Morning Glory”.

open image in gallery ( X/Twitter via @krishgm )

Friday’s show – the eighth of the tour – followed a five-night run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park and the two opening shows in Cardiff earlier this month.

The band have consistently finished their gigs with an encore of “The Masterplan”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova”.

Gates at Wembley Stadium open at 5pm, with rock band Cast on as the first support act at 6pm, then the Verve frontman and solo artist Richard Ashcroft on at 7pm. Oasis are typically due on stage at 8.15pm and are scheduled to finish at 10.15pm.

Following the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August of last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.