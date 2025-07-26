Liam Gallagher admits to censoring himself on Oasis reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has admitted to censoring himself on stage during Oasis’s sold-out reunion tour, telling the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium that he’s “just gonna sing”.

The outspoken rock star has spent more than 30 years firing off withering remarks about his peers, the state of the world, and – most famously – his brother Noel. And on night one of their five nights at Wembley on Friday (25 July), he claimed that he’s keeping mum for the time being.

“Every time I open my mouth these days I seem to get myself in f***ing trouble,” Liam said early on in the band’s set. “So I’m just gonna sing.”

It led to a show in which brother Noel seemed to take the reins, with Liam stepping off stage for breaks throughout.

He couldn’t quite help himself at times, however, humorously chastising members of the crowd after witnessing them scuffle.

“Sort it out,” Liam snarled. “Fighting at this f***ing time of the day? At least wait until it gets dark.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher during their first night of a series of sold-out Wembley gigs ( Big Brother Recordings )

The younger Gallagher brother has made repeated apologies in recent weeks, which may have led to his vow of silence. In June, he apologised to fans after teasing a “big announcement” on X/Twitter. After some fans panicked that Liam was about to quit the then-impending Oasis tour, they were relieved – if annoyed – that Liam’s big announcement was “I WORK OUT”.

In a follow-up tweet, Liam wrote: “If I caused any distress and upset [to] anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun please forgive me.”

A few weeks later, Liam apologised again after tweeting a racist slur against East Asians.

“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate,” he posted after being alerted to the racism of his post. “Peace and love.”

Oasis are playing five nights at London’s Wembley through 3 August, before returning to Wembley for two additional dates in September.

During the gig, Noel Gallagher dedicated a track to Ozzy Osbourne, who died at the age of 76 earlier this week.

So far on the band’s reunion tour, the setlist has largely remained the same.

The Independent called the two hour-long show “the rock reunion to end them all”, with Mark Beaumont writing: “As Liam and Noel Gallagher tear through two hours of uninterrupted hits, it’s tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale.”