Liam Gallagher apologises for posting anti-Asian slur ahead of Oasis reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has apologised to Asian fans for posting a racial slur, months before he heads to East Asia for the Oasis reunion tour.

The Oasis frontman posted the slur used to mock East Asians on X on Tuesday.

Fans immediately replied that he couldn’t use the word because it was “racist”.

Gallagher responded: “Behave.”

To one fan who told the musician that he might “get cancelled today”, he said: “Whatever.”

To another, he replied: “It’s an ancient thought process get on it.”

Gallager eventually deleted the post and issued a short apology.

“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate,” he posted. “Peace and love.”

The term used by Gallager is widely recognised as a derogatory imitation of Asian accents and is particularly used to mock people of Chinese origin or those perceived to be Chinese.

The use of the slur was seen frequently during the Covid pandemic when anti-Asian hate crimes surged globally, fuelled by racist rhetoric and misinformation.

The Independent has reached out to Gallagher’s representatives for comment.

Gallager is preparing to join older brother Noel for the Oasis reunion tour, set to begin on 4 July. The band split up in 2009 but announced last August that they were reuniting for a world tour.

Oasis is scheduled to perform in South Korea and Japan later this year. They have a show set for 21 October at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi province, followed by two shows on 25 and 26 October at the Tokyo Dome.

Fans criticised Gallager’s apology as insincere and called for a more direct acknowledgement of wrongdoing. “As a Chinese and Asian, your remarks strike me as intentional and discriminatory,” one X user wrote. “You have the opportunity to apologise properly, but instead you deny responsibility for your racist words and choose to ignore the victims of your bigotry. How pitiful.”

“This is not a proper apology and I don't accept it,” wrote another. “No you're not truly sorry. You just worry about not being able to snatch Asian ppls money. You said BEHAVE to ppl who told you it's discriminative to say such thing.”

Several users decried the fact that multiple posts “forgiving” him appeared to be from people who did not come from Asian backgrounds.

“If you’re not Asian don’t you f***ing dare reply saying he didn't owe anybody an apology or that his intentions were always good. You’re embarrassing yourself. Don’t speak for us,” read one post.

“Who would have thought in 2025 at the ripe age of 52 Liam Gallagher would still consider casual racism as being edgy,” read another.

Earlier in June, Gallagher apologised to fans for winding them up by teasing a “big announcement” which he then followed up by posting: “I work out.”

He added what appeared to be an apology, writing: “If I caused any distress and upset anyone this morning, I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun please forgive me.”