Oasis Wembley setlist: What songs Noel and Liam Gallagher will play as London shows start tonight

Oasis have officially reunited, with Liam and Noel Gallagher performing for the first time together in 16 years – and all eyes are on their setlist.

On 4 July, thousands of fans gathered at Principality Park in Cardiff to watch the rock band, who broke up after a backstage fight in 2009, kick start their reunion tour and tear through their many hits.

Much of the discussion surrounding their return was what songs the Gallagher brothers would play, with setlist rumours trickling in ahead of their return.

The band have now played seven shows, including five homecoming gigs at Manchester’s Heaton Park, and the setlist appears to be fixed in place.

Find the official Oasis 2025 setlist below.

“Hello”

”Acquiesce”

“Morning Glory”

“Some Might Say”

“Bring It on Down”

open image in gallery Oasis reunion tour has kicked off ( Big Brother Recordings )

“Fade Away”

“Supersonic”

“Roll With It”

“Talk Tonight”

“Half the World Away”

“Little by Little”

“D’You Know What I Mean?”

“Stand by Me”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Slide Away”

“Whatever”

“Live Forever”

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”

Encore

“The Masterplan”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger”

“Wonderwall”

“Champagne Supernova”

The band’s reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” following a brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

But they confirmed the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, and after their UK and Ireland leg is over, they will perform shows in countries including America, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.

Promoters have branded Oasis’s highly anticipated return to Manchester – considered the city’s “most significant” music event in years – a huge success.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher at Oasis’ first reunion show ( REUTERS )

Thousands of loyal fans who were unable to get tickets assembled outside the arena just to hear the band play.

In the reunion tour’s debut show in Cardiff, Liam made a taunt about the ticket pricing scandal, which occurred when the tour was announced in August 2025. The dynamic pricing policy sees ticket prices double based on demand and was branded “disgusting” by those hoping to get tickets last August

“You’re having a good time, yeah?” he said, asking: “Is it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?”

The row sparked an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said Ticketmaster could have breached consumer protection law by selling “platinum” tickets for almost 2.5 times the standard price.

Ticketmaster said it “welcomed” the advice from the CMA to change the way it labelled tickets and reveal prices to fans in future. Meanwhile, Oasis ditched “dynamic” pricing for their US tour dates.

Revenue from the tour has been predicted to reach anything between £400m to £1bn, while Noel and Liam are expected to pocket £50m from the tour alone.

The Independent called the two hour-long show “the rock reunion to end them all”, with Mark Beaumont writing: “As Liam and Noel Gallagher tear through two hours of uninterrupted hits, it’s tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale.”