Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dennis Quaid is happiest when he’s with his wife, Laura Savoie.

The 71-year-old actor shared what he loves most about his 32-year-old spouse during an interview Monday with Fox News Digital. “My life is paradise,” he said. “Every day is paradise with her. It really is.”

“It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody,” the Far from Heaven star added. “What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers.”

Quaid acknowledged that even though his wife is 39 years his junior, he doesn’t really pay attention to the age gap.

“I haven't spoken out about the age difference of my wife. Other people have. But…I really don't think about it," he confessed. "She's got so much going on that, you know, I just don't notice it. She's just, she's the light of my life."

Dennis Quaid says he ‘doesn’t really think about’ the 39-year age gap between him and his wife ( Getty Images )

“I wasn’t looking for it,” Quaid added. “And she came along, and it's God put us together.”

Quad shared similar sentiments about the age gap in the past. “There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it,” he said during an appearance on the Today show in 2020. “I've never related to someone in my life better than we do.”

He continued: “We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier.”

Quaid and Savoie tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June 2020 after a year of dating. The couple was initially meant to get married in a lavish Hawaiian wedding, but due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, they chose to elope in California.

Speaking to People after the wedding, The Parent Trap star revealed that the ceremony took place on a beach in Santa Barbara with just their pastor as a witness. “It was beautiful,” Quaid said. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

Savoie is Quaid’s fourth wife. The Substance star was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 and Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. Ryan and Quaid welcomed their only child, Jack, together in 1992.

From 2004 to 2018, Quaid was married to Kimberly Buffington, and they now share 17-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe.

Last month, the actor gave an update about Zoe, who was working as a camp counselor in Texas during the devastating flash floods. He told Fox News Digital at the time that Zoe’s camp is many miles north of Kerrville, Texas, which was hit by the catastrophic overflooding of the Guadalupe River.

“The Hill County of Texas is a magical place, especially for children going to camp there,” the Texas native said. “It’s a cherished memory you carry with you all your life. My daughter was actually a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was OK.”