Independent
Trump latest
Mariah Carey reveals how she deals with ageing: ‘It just doesn’t happen to me, I don’t allow it’

The 56-year-old is set to release her 16th studio album, Here For It All

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Monday 28 July 2025 19:01 EDT
Mariah Carey teases new album drop

Singer Mariah Carey has said ageing “just doesn’t happen” to her as she refuses to acknowledge the passing of time.

Carey, 56, known for hits such as ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, ‘Honey’ and ‘We Belong Together’, said she had written a song about her approach to getting older ahead of the release of her 16th studio album, Here For It All.

Asked about how she deals with ageing, Carey told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I don’t allow it – it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers.

“I do not acknowledge time – I have a new song that starts with that line.”

Carey also spoke about looking back at her life while writing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, with journalist Michaela Angela Davis.

She said: “Working on it together was challenging, but it was also therapeutic. We stayed up late figuring out how we were going to put the story forth.

“I knew it was going to bring up bad memories I didn’t want to relive. It was a tough situation to go to sleep listening to it, I’d wake up and be kind of freaked out. Because this is me and I went through that.”

Carey has revealed her approach to ageing in a new interview
Carey has revealed her approach to ageing in a new interview (Harper's Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire)

But the star also said she wanted to “have a laugh” on the new album’s lead single Type Dangerous, which she described as “tongue in cheek”.

The singer also spoke about her mother’s influence on her career, adding: “We didn’t always have the world’s greatest relationship but certain things she said or did resonated with me as a kid.

“She once told me, ‘don’t say if I make it, say when I make it’, that just stuck with me, and I never gave up.”

Since her career began in the late 1980s, Carey has has three UK number one singles and two UK number one albums.

The full interview with Carey can be read in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which is on sale from July 31.

