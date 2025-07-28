Heidi Klum reveals the ‘sliding door moment’ of her life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heidi Klum knows that one small moment can change everything.

The 52-year-old model reflected on the unexpected start to her relationship with her now-husband, Tom Kaulitz, during an interview published Monday with People, leading up to her highly anticipated return to host Project Runway. She said that while she met Kaulitz at a party seven years ago, she nearly skipped that event.

“I really wanted to stay home,” she explained. “But then I gave myself a little kick in the butt.”

She realized her decision to go to the party was “the sliding door moment” in her life; a phrase referring to how a minor choice can drastically affect life’s trajectory.

Klum and Kaulitz got engaged in 2018 and married two months later. While they don’t share any children together, Klum and her ex-husband Seal have three kids: Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15. Klum and her ex, Flavio Briatore, also had a daughter, Leni, 21, whom Seal legally adopted.

Heidi Klum almost skipped the party where she met her now-husband Tom Kaulitz ( AFP via Getty Images )

The model also told People that the beginning of her relationship with Kaulitz represented a “clean slate” for her.

“[At first] I wanted to [project] what I had learned from different men I had been with… like ‘Ooh, this reminds me of something that happened, is that a flag?’” she said. “But Tom said, ‘Don’t do this to me, because I’m not this person, I’m not that person. Scratch everything. I have to have a fair chance.”

She acknowledged how sparks have continued to fly between her and her husband, revealing one of their favorite activities to do together: Shop for lingerie.

During those outings, Kaulitz sits outside while his wife is in the changing room. She then steps out and shows off her different outfits to him.

“He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up,” she said, noting that there’s no jealousy between them. She also credited “stolen weekends” together and “handwritten notes” as the keys to her and Kaulitz’s relationship.

However, she acknowledged that being married hasn’t changed the person she is. “This is pretty much what you get. I’m pretty loud and you know I’m there.”

Klum also addressed the ongoing online chatter about her marriage: She’s 17 years older than her husband. However, she chooses not to engage with critics who make any comments about that age gap.

“When our door closes at home, I don’t really care so much what happens around us,” she explained. “I’ve learned things from my husband that I didn’t know I was capable of doing.”

She shared similar sentiments during a 2023 Instagram Live session, when one person asked her how she felt about being older than her spouse.

“I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me,” the former America’s Got Talent host replied.