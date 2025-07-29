Katy Perry dines with Justin Trudeau on night off from tour weeks after Orlando Bloom split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly enjoyed a dinner date together as the pop star’s tour takes her across North America.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the two dining Monday night at Montreal restaurant Le Violon. The two reportedly shared several dishes, including lobster, while sipping cocktails. Security guards were reportedly stationed nearby, keeping a subtle eye on the two through mirrored glass.

Perry, who recently split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, was seen leaning across the table to speak closely to Trudeau — who separated from his wife in 2023 — during their conversation. It’s not clear if the meal was romantic or platonic, though Perry was seen smiling in the video footage.

The “Firework” singer, 40, is slated to perform in Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto before landing back in the U.S. for a string of shows in the New York City area. It’s unclear if Trudeau has plans to see Perry perform.

Perry’s dinner with Trudeau, 53, comes just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with Bloom.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted dining in Canada ( Getty )

“Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” a joint statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed a child together in 2020 named Daisy Dove. They had previously split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space,” with Bloom later proposing in 2019 after they rekindled their bond. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023. They were married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

At the time of the announcement, Trudeau became the second Canadian prime minister to announce a separation while in office. His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1977 and divorced in 1984 during the elder Trudeau’s final year in the prime minister’s office.

He stepped down from his role as prime minister earlier this year after a decade in office.