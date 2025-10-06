Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift isn’t divulging details of her wedding easily.

Swift, 35, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, when the host asked her about her wedding plans. She announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August.

“I've got to ask you, is next year the wedding year, is that when it's happening?” Norton asked.

Swift quickly responded: “Oh, you'll know.”

Norton shot back: “So you're going big,” to which Swift responded: “I just meant that I was going to invite you to it.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift during filming for the Graham Norton Show ( Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA )

When pressed further for details, Swift confirmed she is not currently in the planning process, saying she is “doing the album thing now, which is a big thing.”

“I think the wedding is what happens after that, in the scheme of planning. I'm so excited about it,” she added.

“I know it's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and you and people are on the bubble, right?” she continued. “And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. Yeah, I'm not going to do that. There's no bubble.”

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement via Instagram with a carousel of images showing him on one knee, presenting her with a massive ring.

open image in gallery Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August ( AFP/Getty )

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

Kelce served as inspiration for many tracks on Swift’s new album, including the song “Wood.”

The “Karma” singer confirmed during her appearance on Norton’s show that the track, “Opalite,” is dedicated to Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal.

The 14-time Grammy winner told Norton: “My dad is very excited about ‘Opalite’, and it is Travis’s favorite.”

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

In the song, Swift says that she “had a bad habit of missing lovers past” before singing “now the sky is Opalite” in the chorus and adding “oh my god, never made no one like you before” to a Fleetwood Mac-style soft rock backing.