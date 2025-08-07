1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton issues bizarre apology for drinking soda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

1000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has revealed the one drink she won’t be giving up despite her 500-pound weight loss: soda.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a video Tuesday on TikTok about her weight loss journey, responding to someone who called her out for drinking soda in a recent post. In the comment, the TikTok user pointed out that soft drinks — which Slaton calls “sodies” — have a lot of sugar and asked her about her current diet.

Slaton responded by apologizing for her decision to drink soda. “Everybody is different. I’m not supposed to drink the sodies as much, and that was Sprite,” she said. “Well, sorry! So, you’re right. You’re right.”

However, Slaton, who underwent bariatric surgery in 2022, said that she wasn’t cutting soda out of her diet. Instead, she argued that she can have whatever she wants “in moderation.”

“I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of sodies, but I’m still three, four years post-op,” she said, referring to her weight-loss surgery. “So everything I’m doing is not fine, but it’s OK because I’m still continuing on my diet. I’m still continuing to lose weight and I'm still hitting goals.”

Tammy Slaton defends decision to drink soda after 500-pound weight loss ( queentammy86/Instagram )

When Slaton and her sister Amy's TLC show, 1000-lb Sisters, aired, they made their love for soda known. In an episode that aired in 2020, a dietician asked the siblings if they drink water during the day.

Slaton and her sister both said no in response, noting that they mainly drank soda. Slaton then confessed that she drank about eight to 12 cans of soda a day.

However, Slaton revealed in 2023 that she doesn’t drink soda nearly as often. In a since-deleted TikTok, as reported by People, she said she only had two cans of soda a day or fewer.

Slaton has also been open about her health journey over the years after getting bariatric surgery, which is designed to help people lose weight by altering the digestive system, in 2022. During the April season premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, she revealed that she was “down 500 pounds.”

“When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she said.

Following her bariatric surgery, she underwent skin removal surgery, where over 15 pounds of excess skin were removed from her chin, arms, and lower stomach earlier this year.

“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she revealed in an interview with People in June about the milestone.

“The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”