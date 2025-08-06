Pamela Anderson responds to claims that Meghan Markle copied her cooking show
‘She's just doing her thing,’ Anderson said in response to the question
Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson has responded to comparisons made between her cookery series Pamela’s Cooking with Love and Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan.
Both shows debuted earlier this year, with Markle’s premiering on Netflix on 4 March while Anderson’s Prime Video series was released one week earlier on 24 February.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Anderson was bluntly asked if she believed the Markle had copied her.
“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love? There were articles saying these two shows were very similar," Cohen asked The Naked Gun actor during a segment called “Plead the Fifth”.
Anderson, who appeared surprised by the question, replied: “One – I didn’t”.
Pressing her on the topic, Cohen again asked: “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”
A seemingly baffled Anderson answered with a laugh: “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."
Markle’s eight-part series, which saw the former Suits actor give hosting tips while cooking with her celebrity friends, was savaged by critics.
In a one-star review, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky called the show “queasy and exhausting” and “simultaneously strains for aspiration and relatability in a way that never gels”.
One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”, while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it “insane” and an “exercise in narcissism”.
Although a second season of Markle’s show is due to arrive on Netflix later this year, reports have suggested that Meghan and Prince Harry’s deal with the platform has come to an end.
Their deal will not be renewed when it expires in September, according to People.
In addition, a source told The Sun: “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”
Harry and Meghan signed their five-year deal in 2020. The couple went on to feature in several Netflix productions. Their docuseries Harry and Meghan, released in 2022, racked up 64 million viewing hours.
In 2024, the duke went on to release Polo, about his love for the sport of polo, with the series said to have drawn only 500,000 views.
