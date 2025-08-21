1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton reveals new teeth after 500-pound weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is showing off her new teeth.

The 39-year-old reality star debuted her new smile after fixing a gap she had at the front of her mouth during Tuesday’s episode of the Creative Chaos podcast. After Slaton gave a big smile for the camera, host Hunter Ezell congratulated her and asked her how she got the new teeth.

“They’re temporary still, but they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding,” she explained. “Well, my body was rejecting it. But they had to pull teeth. It’s a bridge.”

However, she said there is more work to be done, calling it “a process.”

Slaton got a dental bridge, which specifically replaces one tooth or a row of missing teeth, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The artificial teeth are custom-made and used to literally “bridge the gap” in one’s smile.

Tammy Slaton says work she’s getting done on her teeth is ‘a process’ ( Creative Chaos Podcast )

Ezell quipped that Slaton’s new teeth “got the people off [her] back,” since she was criticized in the past for her smile.

“Some of them,” Slaton responded, referring to online critics. “Haters make me famous.”

The reality star previously responded to the online backlash about her teeth in the comments of her TikTok videos.

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video posted in January 2024, as reported by E! News. “It's not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn't help.”

“I know this is a hate comment,” she continued. “But that doesn't make it right. Why can't you just appreciate the hard work I put in? Why can't you just appreciate that I'm still alive?”

Slaton showcased her new teeth months after revealing her dramatic weight loss. During the April season premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, she revealed that she was “down 500 pounds.”

“When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she said.

Slaton has been open about her health journey over the years after getting bariatric surgery — which is designed to help people lose weight by altering the digestive system — in 2022. Following the surgery, she underwent skin removal surgery, where over 15 pounds of excess skin were removed from her chin, arms, and lower stomach earlier this year.

“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she revealed in an interview with People in June about the milestone.

“The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”