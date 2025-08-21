Tom Sandoval eliminated from AGT but remains ‘excited for what’s to come’ in his music career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Sandoval’s journey on America’s Got Talent may have come to an end Wednesday night, but he’s confident there is more to come from his music career.

Despite criticism from the AGT judges and viewers following his June audition, Sandoval and his band, The Most Extras, received four “yes” votes, sending them to the next round of the reality TV competition before they were eliminated during the August 20 episode.

Sandoval was once dubbed the “most hated man in America” in 2024 after it emerged during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her then-best friend, Rachel Leviss. Both the cast and fans of the hit Bravo show rallied around Madix amid the infidelity scandal, dubbed “Scandoval,” while Sandoval was pilloried.

When he was first approached about auditioning for AGT, Sandoval suspected he’d be in for more of the same. “It was something that my buddy Jason had brought to my attention,” Sandoval tells The Independent. “I immediately did not want to do it. I felt like it would create a lot of negative backlash, setting myself up to get trolled.”

Speaking while visiting family in St. Louis, Missouri, Sandoval reveals he was also worried about the sheer terror of being on the AGT stage in front of judges like Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Ultimately, though, he says he decided to do it for the sake of his band.

open image in gallery 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Tom Sandoval says music ‘has always been in my life’ ( NBC/America's Got Talent )

“They were with me through one of the hardest times in my life,” he says. “And to go to them and say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do it ‘cause I’m worried about backlash’ — It would have broken my heart to do that. So I was like, you know what? These guys have been there for me, and I want to do this for them and for us.”

Sandoval and his band performed A-ha’s “Take on Me” during the first round of auditions to secure their spot in the second round. The audience danced along, many with mouths agape, trying to reconcile that in front of them was the same man they watched for over a decade on Vanderpump Rules.

While Bravo is an undeniable part of his history, Sandoval says he’s keen to move on from it. When we spoke, he was brimming with excitement to take the AGT stage once more.

The Traitors star traces his musical journey back to his childhood, when he began playing trumpet in the fourth grade. He joined a marching band before quitting sports to appear in a production of the cult favorite musical Little Shop of Horrors, fully embracing his musicality.

More recently, he taught himself to play guitar and is now taking voice lessons as he fronts a band for the first time. He’s been in bands before, but they never worked out. “It was always original music,” he says. “I would put so much time, so much passion and money and effort into getting this band to the next level, and then it would fall apart. It was just so heartbreaking that I didn’t play music for quite a while.”

open image in gallery Sandoval was dubbed the ‘most hated man in America’ over his televised cheating scandal ( Getty )

Eventually, he found his way to The Most Extras, a nine-person covers band, but he isn’t ruling out a return to creating original music again. Vanderpump Rules fans might remember “Touch in Public,” the 2015 single from Charles McMansion, a duo Sandoval formed with the late actor Isaac Kappy.

For now, though, he is leaning into the joys of appealing to a broad audience with songs everyone can sing along to. He says he has “learned some hard lessons” during his time touring with his new bandmates, recalling their van getting stuck in the mud during their first tour and needing to be hauled out by a stranger, lugging equipment up multiple flights of stairs to get to a rehearsal room in New York, and the ceiling falling during another small gig.

After their AGT debut, Simon Cowell told them, “Not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes it’s about being true to who you are.” Sandoval echoes that sentiment during our conversation. “I feel like this is something that really is true to me,” he explains. “It’s something I love. Music has always been in my life. My dad was a DJ, and I grew up listening to great music. It just really inspired me.”

When we spoke, Sandoval had not yet decided which song his band would perform during the second round of auditions, though they wound up choosing The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights.” He did say that he’d been attending vocal lessons and was eager to come “full circle in another talent show; a much, much bigger one in fact, the biggest stage we’ve ever been on.”

Despite the outcome on AGT, Sandoval is looking ahead to the band’s fall tour. “I’m so grateful to be able to do something like this, to be out there, to have my band be able to be on a big stage like that,” he says. “I’m just excited for what’s to come.”