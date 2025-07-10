Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has revealed that her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her when they were expecting their baby.

The 40-year-old reality star, who had her only child with Davies in 2021, made the confession in her new memoir, My Good Side, which comes out July 22. In one excerpt of the book, shared by Glamour, Shay recalled how her husband told her that he’d been unfaithful.

“Brock said that with all of the fake news being published, he was afraid that something that actually was true might surface, and it was best that I heard it directly from him,” she wrote. “My whole body froze, and I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer.”

She confessed that she previously “spent so much time fighting off [her] anxiety” about her relationship, after Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval notably cheated on Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, in 2023.

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that—at the time—he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she wrote about Davies, who started dating in 2019. “I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”

