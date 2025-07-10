Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Justin Bieber dropping surprise album this week: Everything we know

Highly anticipated album comes nearly five years after ‘Justice’

Inga Parkel
in New York
Thursday 10 July 2025 14:53 EDT
Comments
Justin Bieber is reportedly releasing his long-awaited seventh studio album Friday.

The project will mark the pop star’s first album release since 2021’s Justice.

The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, comes after a billboard with the word “swag” was spotted Thursday in Iceland, where he was rumored to have traveled in April to finish the new album. An identical billboard has since been seen in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear what the surprise album is titled, but it’s believed to be Swag. According to the outlet, sources have said it will feature guest performances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.

The Independent has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.

More to come...

