Vanderpump Rules scraps entire cast in favor of new faces for season 12

Bravo will officially welcome back its hit series Vanderpump Rules for a 12th season — but with an entirely new cast.

The network announced the renewal of the popular reality show — which follows former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 64, and the staff at her local restaurant and bars — on Tuesday (November 26).

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a statement. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” executive producer Alex Baskin added. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

A spin-off of RHOBH, Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013, featuring Vanderpump’s then-staff at her West Hollywood mainstay SUR Restaurant & Lounge: Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder. Over the years, the cast has grown to include Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright.

In March 2023, following a decade on air, the series made headlines when stars Sandoval, 42, and Madix, 39, announced they were divorcing after their nearly decade-long marriage was rocked by Sandoval’s affair with co-star Rachel Leviss (Kennedy’s ex-fianceé).

Lisa Vanderpump (fourth to the right) stands with the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ( NBC )

Leviss later posted an apology on her Instagram, saying: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” she added.

The cheating scandal ultimately led to a fallout among the cast, as some employees were reportedly upset that Madix refused to shoot scenes with Sandoval. Bravo subsequently announced the series, which just wrapped its 11th season last month, would be taking an extended hiatus before filming the new season 12.

Addressing Vanderpump Rules’ pause, Bravo star Andy Cohen said on his Watch What Happens Live talk show in May: “People forget that we picked up cameras a few, three months after [Madix] found out about that affair, so that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that, so I always think it’s great.

“Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea,” he said of the break.