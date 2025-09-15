Sofía Vergara forced to miss Emmys over ‘craziest’ health issue that landed her in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sofía Vergara’s Sunday evening did not go as planned.

The Modern Family alum was one of the notable faces that did not appear on the red carpet at Sunday night’s 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. However, she did make a post on Instagram explaining why she was not there.

The post featured a selfie showing her right eye nearly swollen shut, as the caption explained that she experienced an allergic reaction as she was about to make her way to the ceremony.

“Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” the caption read. “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!”

The America’s Got Talent judge then showed additional images of her lying down in a hospital bed and a clip of her eyes getting flushed. Many people, including the talent show’s host, turned to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery.

open image in gallery ‘Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!’ Vergara wrote on Instagram ( Getty Images )

“Oh no! Get well soon!” Vergara’s AGT colleague Terry Crews wrote.

Vergara — a five-time Emmy nominee herself — was scheduled to be a presenter at the ceremony, hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze. However, she was not the only presenter absent from television’s biggest night, as actor Eric Dane was also set to present a trophy at the awards show, but was not in attendance.

open image in gallery Vergara was scheduled to present at the 77th Emmy Awards ( Getty Images )

Dane was previously set to appear alongside Jesse Williams, his former co-star in the long-running medical drama, to celebrate Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th anniversary.

Williams presented the award for Drama Series Directing alone, handing out the trophy to Adam Randall for his work on Apple TV+’s spy drama Slow Horses.

The scheduled appearance was set to mark the Euphoria star’s first awards show since making his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis public earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Dane for further comment.