Sofía Vergara forced to miss Emmys over ‘craziest’ health issue that landed her in hospital
Vergara explained the incident happened as she was getting in the car to attend the Emmys
Sofía Vergara’s Sunday evening did not go as planned.
The Modern Family alum was one of the notable faces that did not appear on the red carpet at Sunday night’s 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. However, she did make a post on Instagram explaining why she was not there.
The post featured a selfie showing her right eye nearly swollen shut, as the caption explained that she experienced an allergic reaction as she was about to make her way to the ceremony.
“Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” the caption read. “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!”
The America’s Got Talent judge then showed additional images of her lying down in a hospital bed and a clip of her eyes getting flushed. Many people, including the talent show’s host, turned to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery.
“Oh no! Get well soon!” Vergara’s AGT colleague Terry Crews wrote.
Vergara — a five-time Emmy nominee herself — was scheduled to be a presenter at the ceremony, hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze. However, she was not the only presenter absent from television’s biggest night, as actor Eric Dane was also set to present a trophy at the awards show, but was not in attendance.
Dane was previously set to appear alongside Jesse Williams, his former co-star in the long-running medical drama, to celebrate Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th anniversary.
Williams presented the award for Drama Series Directing alone, handing out the trophy to Adam Randall for his work on Apple TV+’s spy drama Slow Horses.
The scheduled appearance was set to mark the Euphoria star’s first awards show since making his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis public earlier this year.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Dane for further comment.
