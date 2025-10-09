Frozen spinach recalled over possible health risk
The recalled product was sold at retail stores nationwide
A brand of frozen spinach has been recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Sno Pac Foods, based in Minnesota, is recalling two types of its frozen spinach, according to a Tuesday press release shared by the Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
The affected products are Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10 ounce Organic Frozen Spinach. They were distributed nationwide in various retail stores.
Sno Pac Foods issued the recall after a bulk case of spinach from its supplier “was tested and found positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the press release.
The production of the frozen spinach products has been suspended while the company “continues to investigate the source of the problem.”
However, there were no illnesses reported to date due to the two spinach products.
One of the recalled products comes in a 35-pound box and has an expiration date of January 7, 2027. Meanwhile, the second recalled item comes in a 10-ounce, poly retail package, marked with different lot codes and 2027 expiration dates.
Both of these products can also be identified by their lot codes, which can be found here.
Spinach is the latest vegetable that’s sparking Listeria concerns in the U.S. Earlier this week, HelloFresh subscribers were urged to avoid consuming ready-made meals containing spinach that may be tainted with Listeria.
According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the meals were produced by California-based FreshRealm, a company already linked to a growing listeria outbreak in heat-and-eat pasta dishes.
The affected products include 10.1-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and 10-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey. Both items are shipped directly to consumers.
The contaminated spinach was discovered when FreshRealm alerted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the leaves used in the products had tested positive for Listeria bacteria.
Health authorities warn that listeria infections can be especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant individuals, and newborns. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, balance loss, and convulsions.
Around 1,250 people in the U.S. become ill from listeria each year, and one in six older adults with the infection dies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
