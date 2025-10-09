Frozen spinach recalled over possible health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brand of frozen spinach has been recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Sno Pac Foods, based in Minnesota, is recalling two types of its frozen spinach, according to a Tuesday press release shared by the Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

The affected products are Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10 ounce Organic Frozen Spinach. They were distributed nationwide in various retail stores.

Sno Pac Foods issued the recall after a bulk case of spinach from its supplier “was tested and found positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the press release.

The production of the frozen spinach products has been suspended while the company “continues to investigate the source of the problem.”

open image in gallery Sno Pac Foods is recalling two types of its frozen spinach ( Getty Images )

However, there were no illnesses reported to date due to the two spinach products.

One of the recalled products comes in a 35-pound box and has an expiration date of January 7, 2027. Meanwhile, the second recalled item comes in a 10-ounce, poly retail package, marked with different lot codes and 2027 expiration dates.

Both of these products can also be identified by their lot codes, which can be found here.

Spinach is the latest vegetable that’s sparking Listeria concerns in the U.S. Earlier this week, HelloFresh subscribers were urged to avoid consuming ready-made meals containing spinach that may be tainted with Listeria.

open image in gallery The recall came after the spinach tested positive for listeria ( US Food and Drug Adminstration )

According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the meals were produced by California-based FreshRealm, a company already linked to a growing listeria outbreak in heat-and-eat pasta dishes.

The affected products include 10.1-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and 10-ounce containers of HelloFresh Ready Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey. Both items are shipped directly to consumers.

The contaminated spinach was discovered when FreshRealm alerted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the leaves used in the products had tested positive for Listeria bacteria.

Health authorities warn that listeria infections can be especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant individuals, and newborns. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, balance loss, and convulsions.

Around 1,250 people in the U.S. become ill from listeria each year, and one in six older adults with the infection dies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.