Popular frozen fruit recalled over potentially damaging health risk

A popular brand of frozen fruit has recalled two of its products over the potential presence of metal.

Tru Fru, LLC recently announced that its third-party manufacturer, Georgia Nut Company, is voluntarily recalling the Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème, according to an alert published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

The product is being recalled due to concerns that the fruit may be contaminated with metal.

“Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury, including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums,” the FDA’s report read.

The bags of frozen fruit — available in 3.4-ounce, 1.7-ounce, and 13-ounce bags — were distributed and available at various retailers across the U.S., including Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target.

open image in gallery The bags of frozen fruit were available in 3.4-ounce, 1.7-ounce, and 13-ounce bags ( Getty Images )

Affected bags of frozen fruit can be identified with the UPC codes and the First 4 digits/letters of the manufacturing code found here.

There have been no reported illnesses to date, and customers who have purchased the affected products are urged to throw the fruit away and not eat it.

open image in gallery The affected products were sold in retailers, including Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target ( FDA )

Specific concerns and questions can be directed to trufru@rqa-inc.com or by using the phone number (888) 293-7748.

Consumers who are looking to be reimbursed for their purchase can fill out a form by using the website https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/trufru/index.html.

The news of the recall comes after 58 million pounds of Hillshire Brands' corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products were also recalled after customers reported being injured by wood splinters.

Customers said the splinters were embedded in the batter surrounding the sausages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall covers more than 25 products using the batter-covered hot dogs and sausages. The products are carried at most major grocery stores, and are sold by brands including Jimmy Dean and State Fair.

The recalled items were sold to various retailers as well as school districts and the U.S. Department of War.

According to the recall notice, Hillshire Brands Company discovered the wood splinters after it received multiple customer complaints. Five people reported being injured by the splinters.

The products listed in the recall were packaged between March 17 and September 26, 2025.