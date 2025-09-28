Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Un-fair! Approximately 58 million pounds of corn dogs are recalled because of ‘pieces of wood’

The products were produced by Hillshire Brands and were sold under major brand names like Jimmy Dean and State Fair

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 28 September 2025 13:43 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related video: BMW Recalls Over 196,000 Vehicles Due To Engine Starter Fire Risk.

Approximately 58 million pounds of Hillshire Brands' corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products have been recalled after customers reported being injured by wood splinters.

Customers said the splinters were embedded in the batter surrounding the sausages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall covers more than 25 products using the batter-covered hot dogs and sausages. The products are carried at most major grocery stores, and are sold by brands including Jimmy Dean and State Fair.

The recalled items were sold to various retailers as well as school districts and the U.S. Department of War.

According to the recall notice, Hillshire Brands Company discovered the wood splinters after it received multiple customer complaints. Five people reported being injured by the splinters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of approximately 58 million pounds of corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products produced by Hillshire Brands after customers reported wood splinters in the batter. Five customers reportedly were injured by the contaminated products
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of approximately 58 million pounds of corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products produced by Hillshire Brands after customers reported wood splinters in the batter. Five customers reportedly were injured by the contaminated products (U.S. Department of Agriculture)
Recommended

The products listed in the recall were packaged between March 17 and September 26, 2025.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institution refrigerators and freezers," the recall posting stated. "Consumers, schools, and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

Products included in the recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were originally purchased, the announcement said.

The full list of recalled products can be found here.

All of the products with an establishment number of "EST-582" or "P-894" are included in the recall.

The FSIS said it will post a full list of distributors who sold the products on its website once that information is available.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact Christina Self, the Hillshire Brands Company's Associate Director of Customer Care, at 888-747-7611.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in