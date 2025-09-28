Un-fair! Approximately 58 million pounds of corn dogs are recalled because of ‘pieces of wood’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Approximately 58 million pounds of Hillshire Brands' corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products have been recalled after customers reported being injured by wood splinters.

Customers said the splinters were embedded in the batter surrounding the sausages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall covers more than 25 products using the batter-covered hot dogs and sausages. The products are carried at most major grocery stores, and are sold by brands including Jimmy Dean and State Fair.

The recalled items were sold to various retailers as well as school districts and the U.S. Department of War.

According to the recall notice, Hillshire Brands Company discovered the wood splinters after it received multiple customer complaints. Five people reported being injured by the splinters.

The products listed in the recall were packaged between March 17 and September 26, 2025.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institution refrigerators and freezers," the recall posting stated. "Consumers, schools, and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

Products included in the recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were originally purchased, the announcement said.

The full list of recalled products can be found here.

All of the products with an establishment number of "EST-582" or "P-894" are included in the recall.

The FSIS said it will post a full list of distributors who sold the products on its website once that information is available.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact Christina Self, the Hillshire Brands Company's Associate Director of Customer Care, at 888-747-7611.