Un-fair! Approximately 58 million pounds of corn dogs are recalled because of ‘pieces of wood’
The products were produced by Hillshire Brands and were sold under major brand names like Jimmy Dean and State Fair
Approximately 58 million pounds of Hillshire Brands' corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products have been recalled after customers reported being injured by wood splinters.
Customers said the splinters were embedded in the batter surrounding the sausages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall covers more than 25 products using the batter-covered hot dogs and sausages. The products are carried at most major grocery stores, and are sold by brands including Jimmy Dean and State Fair.
The recalled items were sold to various retailers as well as school districts and the U.S. Department of War.
According to the recall notice, Hillshire Brands Company discovered the wood splinters after it received multiple customer complaints. Five people reported being injured by the splinters.
The products listed in the recall were packaged between March 17 and September 26, 2025.
"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institution refrigerators and freezers," the recall posting stated. "Consumers, schools, and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."
Products included in the recall should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were originally purchased, the announcement said.
The full list of recalled products can be found here.
All of the products with an establishment number of "EST-582" or "P-894" are included in the recall.
The FSIS said it will post a full list of distributors who sold the products on its website once that information is available.
Anyone with questions is advised to contact Christina Self, the Hillshire Brands Company's Associate Director of Customer Care, at 888-747-7611.
