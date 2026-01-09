Rihanna enlists Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian for latest Fenty campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, is one of the newest faces of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign, released ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The singer’s lingerie brand recently unveiled its collection for the most romantic day of the year, with the title “Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite,” inspired by the Greek goddess of love and beauty. The new line features an assortment of intimates, sleepwear, and loungewear, available in pink, red, and black patterns.

While Rihanna is the one who embodies Aphrodite, wearing a bright red lace bra, she also enlisted a few other models to show off the new collection — including Wilson.

The 21-year-old, who made her New York Fashion Week debut in September, poses in Savage X Fenty’s Sinful Rose Printed Lace Balconette Bra and a matching skirt. She paired the look with matching red tights, a dark red lipstick, and gold earrings.

For the campaign, Wilson was also photographed alongside actor Lovie Simone, who wore the Sinful Rose Printed Lace Teddy, and model Emma Arletta, who wore the Sinful Rose Printed Lace Bra and Panty set in the Sweet Pink Rosy Passions Print.

open image in gallery Vivian Wilson (far right) poses in Savage X Fenty’s Sinful Rose bra and skirt set ( Savage X Fenty )

open image in gallery Rihanna embodies greek goddess Aphrodite in new Valentine’s Day campaign ( Savage X Fenty )

Wilson’s partnership with Savage X Fenty comes months after she covered the Fall 2025 Fashion Issue for The Cut. Speaking to the publication in September, she opened up about her financial independence from her father, the richest man in the world.

“People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” Wilson, the eldest of Musk’s 14 kids, told the outlet. “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

Wilson came out to Musk and her mother, fantasy novelist Justine Wilson, as transgender in 2022. She then severed all ties with her father, including dropping his last name. Two years later, the Tesla boss told Jordan Peterson during an interview that Wilson had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

“Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me,” Wilson fired back on Threads at the time. She slammed her father as “desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”

Wilson later told Teen Vogue: “I don’t give a f*** about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”