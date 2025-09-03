Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vivian Wilson, the estranged eldest child of Elon Musk, has admitted that she is not wealthy and lives with three roommates in Los Angeles because it is “cheaper,” despite her father being the world’s richest man.

Speaking to The Cut, Wilson, 21, said: “People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

Refusing to even utter her father’s name, she continued: “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

An aspiring model and translator, Musk’s first child with his first wife Justine Wilson, a fantasy novelist, also told the magazine she is considering enrolling in community college this fall.

open image in gallery Vivian Wilson says she is financially independent of her billionaire father Elon Musk, the world’s richest man ( vivllainous/Instagram )

“College is expensive,” she said. “I don’t have that kind of inheritance.”

“I don’t have a desire to be superrich,” Wilson elaborated. “I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

Wilson came out to her parents as transgender in 2022 and quickly found herself caught up in the culture wars, notably when the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss told far-right academic Jordan Peterson during a 2024 interview that she had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson pointedly responded to her father on Threads, not X, by saying: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. ....he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”

open image in gallery Wilson says she has no desire to be ‘super rich’ like her father Musk ( Getty )

Subsequently giving her first interview to NBC, she described the billionaire entrepreneur as “quick to anger,” “uncaring,” and “narcissistic.”

Wilson later told Teen Vogue: “I don’t give a f*** about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

Also in her interview with The Cut, Wilson addressed her teenage experiences of severe gender dysmorphia, later ADHD diagnosis and her struggles at an exclusive school in Santa Monica where Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin was a classmate.

“It was exactly what you’d expect of a private high school filled with nepo babies,” she said. “People were unhinged, and I was not popular. I didn’t talk to anyone.”

On a lighter note, she also discussed her passion for “cheap wine” (”one of God’s greatest creations”), Drag Race and Netflix offerings like KPop Demon Hunter and Alice in Borderland.