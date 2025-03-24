Elon Musk’s estranged daughter responds to his tweet calling her ‘dead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, has hit back at a transphobic tweet from her father.

On Saturday, the billionaire SpaceX owner responded to a comment from a fan on X making claims about Vivian, who is one of his children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

“My son, Xavier died,” he wrote, referring to his estranged daughter, who came out as transgender in 2020. “He was killed by the woke mind virus. Now, the woke mind virus will die.”

Hours later, Wilson, 20, shared a response on Instagram, which included a screenshot of Musk’s tweet. She then lip-synced an iconic quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying: “I look pretty good for a dead b****.”

The line was delivered by contestant Morgan McMichaels during the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Earlier this month, Wilson opened up about her estranged relationship with her father, revealing they haven’t spoken in five years.

“I don’t give a f*** about him,” she told Teen Vogue. “I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

Wilson shared that she is financially independent, so she does not think much about her father beyond what she sees in the news and on social media. She is currently living in Tokyo and studying to become a translator.

“I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f****** cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times,” she said.

During Trump’s inauguration celebration, Musk gave a salute that was compared to a Nazi salute, while his defenders insisted that it was a “Roman” salute.

“The Nazi salute s*** was insane,” she told Teen Vogue. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s*** was definitely a Nazi salute.”

Musk has distanced himself from Wilson, claiming that he was “tricked” into allowing her to have gender-affirming medical treatments when she was 16. He said during an interview in 2024 that Wilson was figuratively “dead” and that she was an adherent of “radical Marxism.”

Vivian Wilson reacts to Elon Musk claiming she ‘died’ ( Instagram / Getty Images )

Wilson was also asked about her relationship with her siblings, as Musk is the father of 14 children with four different women. “I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings,” Wilson said. “That's just a fun fact.”

Wilson’s mother, Justine Wilson, was married to the Tesla CEO for eight years from 2000. The two have six children together, including Vivian Wilson.

Musk also has four children — Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as well as three — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus — with music artist Grimes.

Last month, a MAGA influencer named Ashley St Clair claimed that Musk was the father of her baby. However, Musk has yet to acknowledge her child as his own. A few days later, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a second son, Seldon, together.