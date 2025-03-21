Elon Musk’s estranged daughter admits she doesn’t know how many siblings she has
Vivian Jenna Wilson is the Tesla CEO’s eldest child
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson confessed even she isn’t sure how many kids her father has.
In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson — the Tesla CEO’s 20-year-old daughter who is transgender — was asked about her relationship with her siblings.
“I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings,” she told the outlet. “That's just a fun fact.”
Wilson is just one of the reported 14 children Musk has welcomed in the last 20 years with four different women. Her mom, Justine Wilson, was married to the billionaire SpaceX founder for eight years after they tied the knot in 2000. The two share six kids, including Wilson.
Musk also shares four children — Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as well as three kids — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus — with music artist Grimes.
Last month, a MAGA influencer named Ashley St. Clair claimed that Musk was the father of her baby. However, Musk has yet to acknowledge her child as his own. A few days later, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a second son together.
“I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did,” Wilson said of Zilis’s birth announcement. “I had no idea before that.
“I found out about Grimes having a second child because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit,” she went on to say. “For a time, me and Grimes were not really in communication because I wasn't in communication with anyone in that family, which still holds true.
“Tatianna from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 2 tweeted, ‘[Not] Grimes popp[in] out another axolotl,’ which made the front page of the RuPaul's Drag Race subreddit, which is how I found out about it,” she said.
When it came to St. Clair’s baby announcement, Wilson, again, found out through Reddit. “If I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels,” she joked.
In 2022, Wilson filed a petition in California to change her name, stating in court documents that she doesn’t “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Speaking to NBC News in July 2024, Wilson called out her estranged father for claiming he was “tricked” into approving her to undergo gender-affirming medical care.
“He was not by any means tricked,” Wilson said, noting that Musk had read over medical documents multiple times. “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”
Now, Wilson claimed she barely thinks about her father. “I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind,” she told Teen Vogue. “The only thing that gets to live free in my mind is drag queens.”
