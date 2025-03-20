Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estranged daughter of world's richest man Elon Musk has lashed out at her father, calling him a "pathetic man-child" who she believes "definitely" gave a Nazi salute during Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

Vivian Wilson made the comments during a recent interview with Teen Vogue, revealing that she and her father have not spoken in five years.

“I don’t give a f*** about him,” she told the magazine. “I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”

Wilson told the magazine that she is financially independent and thus does not think much about her father beyond what she sees in the news and on social media. She is currently living in Tokyo and studying to become a translator.

“I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f****** cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times,” she said.

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, called her father a ‘pathetic man-child’ in a recent interview ( vivllainous/Instagram/Getty )

Musk's much-criticized "Nazi" salute was one of the "cringe" moments that caused her to take to social media to denounce her father. During Trump’s inauguration celebration, Musk gave a salute that was compared to a Nazi salute, while his defenders insisted that it was a “Roman” salute.

“The Nazi salute s*** was insane,” she told Teen Vogue. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s*** was definitely a Nazi salute.”

Despite the fact that Musk is the richest man on the planet and has managed to step into a position of unelected power within the Trump administration, Wilson said she is not afraid of her of her father.

“Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f***,” she said. “Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don’t give a f*** how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations.”

Musk has distanced himself from Wilson, who is trans, claiming that he was "tricked" into allowing her to have gender affirming medical treatments when she was 16. He said during an interview in 2024 that Wilson was figuratively "dead" and that she was an adherent of "radical Marxism."

Wilson rejected that claim, telling Teen Vogue that she is a leftist, not a Marxist, and explained her actual political positions.

“I describe myself by the things that I personally believe in and the things that I feel are pretty common sense, if you think about it for more than two seconds," she said. "I believe in free health care. I believe food, shelter, and water are human rights. I believe that wealth inequality is one of the biggest problems of the United States right now, especially of our generation.”

Wilson also said she believed that workers should be "fairly compensated" for their labor and voiced her opposition to wealth hoarding by billionaire — like her father — at a time when so many are struggling financially.

“I don’t feel like wealth should be hoarded by these mega-billionaires who are the top 1 percent, who only have their own interests at heart,” she said. “I’ve met some of these billionaires—they’re not very good people. I don’t think any of them are.”

Musk reportedly has 14 children with four different women. Wilson is tied for the oldest of his children, and is the daughter of Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson, with whom he had a total of four children.

The DOGE boss's family life made headlines earlier this year when conservative children's book author and media personality Ashley St Clair claimed she had a secret child whose biological father was Musk.

Musk has not publicly commented on St Clair’s claims.

The Independent has requested comment from Musk.