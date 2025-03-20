Elon Musk’s estranged daughter admits she doesn’t know how many siblings she has

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson confessed even she isn’t sure how many kids her father has.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson — the Tesla CEO’s 20-year-old daughter who is transgender — was asked about her relationship with her siblings.

“I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings,” she told the outlet. “That's just a fun fact.”

Wilson is just one of the reported 14 children Musk has welcomed in the last 20 years with four different women. Her mom, Justine Wilson, was married to the billionaire SpaceX founder for eight years after they tied the knot in 2000. The two share six kids, including Wilson.

Musk also shares four children — Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, as well as three kids — X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Tau Techno Mechanicus — with music artist Grimes.

Last month, a MAGA influencer named Ashley St. Clair claimed that Musk was the father of her baby. However, Musk has yet to acknowledge her child as his own. A few days later, Zilis announced that she and Musk had welcomed a second son together.

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson says she found out about two of her siblings on Reddit ( vivllainous/Instagram/Getty )

“I found out about the Shivon Zilis thing the same time everyone else did,” Wilson said of Zilis’s birth announcement. “I had no idea before that.

“​​I found out about Grimes having a second child because a drag queen posted about it on Reddit,” she went on to say. “For a time, me and Grimes were not really in communication because I wasn't in communication with anyone in that family, which still holds true.

“Tatianna from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 2 tweeted, ‘[Not] Grimes popp[in] out another axolotl,’ which made the front page of the RuPaul's Drag Race subreddit, which is how I found out about it,” she said.

When it came to St. Clair’s baby announcement, Wilson, again, found out through Reddit. “If I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels,” she joked.

In 2022, Wilson filed a petition in California to change her name, stating in court documents that she doesn’t “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Speaking to NBC News in July 2024, Wilson called out her estranged father for claiming he was “tricked” into approving her to undergo gender-affirming medical care.

“He was not by any means tricked,” Wilson said, noting that Musk had read over medical documents multiple times. “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”

Now, Wilson claimed she barely thinks about her father. “I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind,” she told Teen Vogue. “The only thing that gets to live free in my mind is drag queens.”