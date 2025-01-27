Elon Musk’s daughter gives fiery response to ‘Nazi salute’ accusations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s daughter has responded to accusations that her estranged father made a “Nazi salute” at Donald Trump’s inauguration rally.

Vivian Wilson, who legally changed her name when she turned 18 to ditch the association with her father, did not name Musk but heavily hinted she was responding to the controversial incident at Monday’s rally at the Capitol One Arena.

“I’m just gonna say let’s call a spade a f***ing spade,” Wilson wrote on Instagram’s Threads platform on Tuesday. “Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade.”

Responding to the outrage, Musk said his critics needed “better dirty tricks” because attacking their political opponents as Adolf Hitler is “sooo tired.”

Wilson appeared to hit back at claims on social media that Musk’s gesture could be explained because of his “autism” in a second post about the incident.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson responded to the controversy ( vivllainous/Instagram )

“I don’t know why ya’ll are reacting with such vigor, I’m clearly only talking about card suits,” Wilson said. “I mean I have ADHD and this was CLEARLY just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits. After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits,” she joked. “People assuming that I’m not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.”

In a final post on the matter, Wilson added: “For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f***ing easy this is to do? Plausible deniability honey. Just saying.”

On Tuesday, the billionaire father of 12 lashed out at the co-founders of Wikipedia for including the “Nazi salute or fascist salute” incident on his page.

open image in gallery Musk’s estranged daughter has responded to the controversy surrounding the ‘Nazi salute’ ( REUTERS )

“Since legacy media propaganda is considered a “valid” source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!” he wrote on X. “Defund Wikipedia until [the] balance is restored!”

His estranged daughter, who is transgender, also responded to Trump’s executive order rolling back protections for transgender people on her Threads account.

“I want every single trans person to read this document,” Wilson said on Tuesday, sharing a link to the order. “It is important to understand what we are fighting against and the shamelessness of their hatred.”

She is one of six children Musk had with ex-wife and author Justine Musk. When Trump won the election in November, Wilson hinted that she might leave the U.S.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” she said shortly after the results came in.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”