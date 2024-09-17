Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Elon Musk’s daughter has blasted her dad for his “heinous incel nonsense” after he offered Taylor Swift a baby following the singer’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, said her billionaire father, who has endorsed Donald Trump in the presidential election, was “abhorrent” for sharing the “sexist” post on X.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” the father-of-12 wrote a few hours after the megastar announced her endorsement of Harris and Tim Walz in the November race.

The comment sparked outrage online and, hours later, Musk’s estranged daughter also waded in on the controversy.

“I saw ‘the tweet’. Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” Wilson said in a post on Threads, the Meta competitor to Musk’s X.

“I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem.”

Musk’s daughter has slammed the tech billionaire (right) for the ‘sexist’ post he wrote about Taylor Swift (left) after she backed Kamala Harris for president ( Getty Images )

She added: “I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

Wilson, who is one of six children Musk had with ex-wife and author Justine Musk, also praised Swift for endorsing the vice president following Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, saying she “can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls.”

“The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better,” she said. “Can’t wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue.”

In an apparent reference to Musk, she added: “I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it’s incredibly self-evident.”

Wilson blasted her dad in a public post on Threads ( @vivllainous/Threads )

The 20-year-old was not the only one horrified by Musk’s post, with others branding him “creepy” and “unsettling.”

“Elon responding to tonight by telling Taylor Swift he’ll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior,” one social media user said.

“This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling,” another person wrote in response.

Wilson legally changed her name when she turned 18, ditching her father’s surname because she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” court filings from 2022 said.

Musk was blasted for his ‘creepy’ post about Taylor Swift ( Getty/The New York Times )

Earlier this year, Musk sparked outrage for saying that Wilson, who is transgender, was “killed by the woke mind virus” in an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson for The Daily Wire.

The Tesla CEO misgendered Wilson, used her dead name, and described her coming out as transgender as being “killed by the woke mind virus.”

In recent years, Musk has ramped up his criticisms of transgender people and laws designed to protect them as he becomes an increasingly close ally of Trump.

Wilson has previously been publicly critical of her father, calling him a “serial adulterer” who is “stupid,” “desperate” and “not a family man” earlier this month.