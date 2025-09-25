Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rihanna has given birth to her third child with her partner A$AP Rocky.

The “Umbrella” singer turned to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her holding a child wrapped up in a pink blanket with a gold ring that read “Mom.”

The post’s caption read, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025.”

She also showed a photo of pink ballet slippers and a bow, indicating that her third child with the rapper is a girl. She and A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — share two sons together as well, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Many people were quick to turn to the post’s comments section, expressing their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

The “Disturbia” singer first revealed her third pregnancy on the day of the Met Gala in May of this year, as she was seen holding a visible baby bump.

Rocky confirmed the news to reporters on the gala’s red carpet, saying, per NBC New York: “It feels amazing, you know.”

open image in gallery A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, RZA and Riot ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Earlier this summer, fans began to speculate that the couple’s third child would be a girl as she appeared at the world premiere for her new Smurfs movie and Rocky asked, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The rapper responded: “It is, man, it is.”

open image in gallery Rihanna gave birth to her third child on September 13 ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

However, he appeared to quickly redirect his answer as he held up a Smurfette toy (who his wife voiced in the film) and pointed to it, saying: “Right here, right here.” The journalist, Kevin Frazier, insisted, “You know what I’m asking!” and Rocky responded with laughter, dodging the question.

Earlier this year, the “Everyday” musician hinted that the couple would stick with their tradition of picking names for their children beginning with “R”, which their own names also begin with.

“Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names,” Seth Meyers asked on his eponymous talk show, nodding to Rocky’s real name. “Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?”

“For sure,” he responded.

After months of romance rumors, Rihanna and Rocky were first confirmed to be dating in November 2020. After welcoming three children together, both have remained on whether or not they are married. Rocky addressed the rumors in an interview with Elle published on Thursday, where he was asked if he was looking forward to being a husband.

“How you know I'm not already a husband?” he replied while laughing. “I'm still not gonna confirm it,” he added.