Rihanna and Ciara bury the past in Met Gala reunion over a decade after intense Twitter spat
The stars’ feud dates back to 2011
Rihanna and Ciara appear to once again be on good terms over a decade after their infamous Twitter spat led to an on-again, off-again feud.
The rapper, 39, and “Umbrella” singer, 37, were seen posing for photos together — and with their respective partners Russell Wilson and A$AP Rocky — after walking the Met Gala’s red carpet separately. The two women were all smiles, with Ciara even holding Rihanna’s newly announced baby bump.
Ciara wore a LaQuan Smith floor-length bodycon gown to the event, which had a theme this year of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” while Rihanna showed up fashionably late in a Marc Jacobs ensemble tailored to show off her growing bump.
The feud between the two stars began in 2011 when Ciara made comments to the late Joan Rivers on E!’s Fashion Police, telling the host that Rihanna “wasn’t the nicest” to her at a party.
“It’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done with fashion,” Ciara said at the time. “I’ve run into her before but this time it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”
Rihanna hit back with a post on Twitter, now known as X, saying: “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?”
Ciara responded: “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.”
The back-and-forth continued when Rihanna responded: “U gangsta huh? Haaa…Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”
Just hours later, the two appeared to reconcile through the social media app.
“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” Rihanna wrote.
The “1, 2 Step” singer responded: “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person.”
But the truce didn’t last. Two years later, in March 2013, the spat was restarted after Rihanna shared a video of her and a friend laughing at Ciara’s song “Body Party.”
Ciara addressed the feud at the time, telling Chicago’s 107.5 FM: “I thought everything was cool because I actually saw Rihanna two years ago at the MET Gala after we had the little small back and forth and from what I recall everything was cool.”
“So, in my mind I operate from a place of love and pure support,” she continued. “If you would have asked me about her up until this point I would have nothing but good things to say because I’m really happy for her. But I didn’t receive what they did from a positive place.”
Nearly five years after those comments, the two were seemingly on good terms when Ciara tweeted at Rihanna for her birthday.
“Remembering the 1st time we met. It’s been cool to see you kill it! Keep on soaring ma!” Ciara wrote.
