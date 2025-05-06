Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rihanna and Ciara appear to once again be on good terms over a decade after their infamous Twitter spat led to an on-again, off-again feud.

The rapper, 39, and “Umbrella” singer, 37, were seen posing for photos together — and with their respective partners Russell Wilson and A$AP Rocky — after walking the Met Gala’s red carpet separately. The two women were all smiles, with Ciara even holding Rihanna’s newly announced baby bump.

Ciara wore a LaQuan Smith floor-length bodycon gown to the event, which had a theme this year of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” while Rihanna showed up fashionably late in a Marc Jacobs ensemble tailored to show off her growing bump.

The feud between the two stars began in 2011 when Ciara made comments to the late Joan Rivers on E!’s Fashion Police, telling the host that Rihanna “wasn’t the nicest” to her at a party.

“It’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done with fashion,” Ciara said at the time. “I’ve run into her before but this time it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in.”

Rihanna hit back with a post on Twitter, now known as X, saying: “My bad ci, did i 4get to tip u?”

open image in gallery Rihanna and Ciara appeared to bury the past at the 2025 Met Gala ( Getty )

Ciara responded: “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.”

The back-and-forth continued when Rihanna responded: “U gangsta huh? Haaa…Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of.”

Just hours later, the two appeared to reconcile through the social media app.

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” Rihanna wrote.

The “1, 2 Step” singer responded: “Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let’s chat in person.”

open image in gallery Rihanna wore a Marc Jacobs ensemble to the 2025 Met Gala ( Invision )

But the truce didn’t last. Two years later, in March 2013, the spat was restarted after Rihanna shared a video of her and a friend laughing at Ciara’s song “Body Party.”

Ciara addressed the feud at the time, telling Chicago’s 107.5 FM: “I thought everything was cool because I actually saw Rihanna two years ago at the MET Gala after we had the little small back and forth and from what I recall everything was cool.”

“So, in my mind I operate from a place of love and pure support,” she continued. “If you would have asked me about her up until this point I would have nothing but good things to say because I’m really happy for her. But I didn’t receive what they did from a positive place.”

open image in gallery Ciara wore a LaQuan Smith-designed gown to the 2025 Met Gala ( Invision )

Nearly five years after those comments, the two were seemingly on good terms when Ciara tweeted at Rihanna for her birthday.

“Remembering the 1st time we met. It’s been cool to see you kill it! Keep on soaring ma!” Ciara wrote.