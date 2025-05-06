A$AP Rocky appears to reference recent gun trial with Met Gala 2025 look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A$AP Rocky’s outfit at tonight’s Met Gala featured an eye-catching accessory: a Briony Raymond customized umbrella covered in 90 carats-worth of diamonds with a handle shaped like a revolver.

On social media, fans of the 36-year-old rapper were quick to suggest that it may have been intended as a deliberate nod to Rocky’s recent acquittal on gun charges.

In February, he was found not guilty of felony assault following a high-profile trial in Los Angeles.

On X, one fan wrote: “asap rocky carrying an umbrella that also looks like a gun... very meaningful, you either get it or you don’t.”

Another added: “Lol ASAP got a gun on the end of his cane, too soon”

While a third asked: “Is Asap poking fun at the gun charge?”

A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala with a diamond-encrusted umbrella shaped like a gun ( Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images )

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Mayers twice fired a gun at his former longtime friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli, during a dispute on a Hollywood street.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty after deliberating for just three hours.

Rocky’s umbrella could also be intended as a reference to “Umbrella,” the 2007 hit by his partner Rihanna.

Ahead of the Met Gala, the 37-year-old pop superstar appeared to confirm that the couple are expecting their third child when she was filmed holding a visible baby bump.

They already share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

RZA was born in May 2022, and Riot followed in August 2023. Rihanna recently delivered a two-word rebuke to a fan who said they hated the children’s names.

Rocky is one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, which celebrates the forthcoming spring exhibit: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The glamor-steeped event, also known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” is underway with appearances from designers, artists, A-listers, and athletes, all hand-picked by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Along with Rocky, the other co-chairs of this year’s event are Pharrell Williams, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and LeBron James.

The 2025 theme was announced back in October 2024 during a press conference at the museum. Andrew Bolton, the head curator for the Costume Institute, said “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Guests have been honoring this year’s concept in unique ways while adhering to the dress code, “Tailored for You.”