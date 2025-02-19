Rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty in Los Angeles felony assault trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of felony assault, following a high profile trial in Los Angeles.

A jury returned the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after deliberating for just three hours. Upon hearing the verdict, he hip-hop star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, turned and ran to embrace jubilant supporters in the courtroom – falling over as he did so.

Mayers was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed Mayers twice fired a gun at his former longtime friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli, during a dispute on a Hollywood street in 2021.

open image in gallery ASAP Rocky Shooting Trial ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, was the key witness for the prosecution. In his testimony, which made up the bulk of the prosecution’s case, he said his knuckles were grazed by one of the shots, but he was otherwise uninjured.

The defense argued that Mayers fired blanks from a prop gun that he picked up from a music video set, bringing in two of the rapper’s inner circle to attest to that.

Mayers is the partner of global megastar Rihanna, who attended much of the trial and brought their two toddler sons to closing arguments. However, deputy district attorney John Lewin suggested their presence was an attempt to manipulate jurors.

open image in gallery Mayers is the partner of global megastar Rihanna, who attended much of the trial and brought their two toddler sons to closing arguments ( AP )

“They brought in two adorable children... for closing argument,” Lewin said. “They haven’t been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this?”

He added, “You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world.”

More follows ...