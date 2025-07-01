A$AP Rocky appears to confirm gender of third child with Rihanna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A$AP Rocky appears to have dropped a huge hint about the gender of his and Rihanna’s third child.

The “Praise the Lord” singer, 36, is expecting his next baby with the “Diamonds” star, 37, with the couple remaining tight-lipped about the gender until now.

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) and Rihanna currently have two sons, three-year-old RZA and 22-month-old Riot. After weeks of rumours, they confirmed they were expanding their family at the Met Gala in May this year.

During the world premiere for Smurfs, in which Rihanna stars as Smurfette, Rocky was asked: “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The rapper responded: “It is, man, it is.”

However, he appeared to quickly redirect his answer as he held up a Smurfette toy and pointed to it saying: “Right here, right here.” The journalist, Kevin Frazier, insisted: “You know what I’m asking!” and Rocky responded with laughter, dodging the question.

Earlier this year, the “Everyday” musician hinted that the couple would stick with their tradition of picking names for their children beginning with “R”, which their own names also begin with.

“Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names,” Seth Meyers asked on his eponymous talk show, nodding to Rocky’s real name. “Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?”

“For sure,” he responded.

Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their third child ( Getty )

The news came after Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina had suggested the family’s next baby would be named “A$AP Joe” after him, after Rocky was acquitted of charges relating to felony assault with a semiautomatic handgun, of which he was found not guilty by a jury. Rocky leaped across benches to embrace Rihanna as the news was announced.

“Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina told Billy Bush. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

Tacopina also revealed what Rocky said to him after the verdict, telling Bush he said “some very nice things”.

“I mean, he told me he loved me, and we’re family,” he said.