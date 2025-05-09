A$AP Rocky drops major clue about name of third child with Rihanna

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A$AP Rocky dropped a major hint for the name of his and Rihanna’s third baby days after the couple announced they were expecting once again.

The 36-year-old rapper, who already shares two kids — RZA, three, and Riot, one — with the “Diamonds” singer, was asked about the moniker by Seth Meyers during a recent appearance on his eponymous talk show.

“Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names,” Meyers pointed out, nodding to Rocky’s real name, Rakim Mayers. “Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?”

“For sure,” Rocky said.

Earlier this week, Rihanna not-so-subtly revealed her baby bump hours before the 2025 Met Gala. She was seen walking into The Carlyle Hotel in New York City in a two-piece bodycon blue set, a fur shawl, and a black bucket hat.

This was the first time she’d intentionally shown off her pregnancy after weeks of trying to cover the bump with big T-shirts and slouchy crossbody bags.

open image in gallery A$AP Rocky says he and Rihanna will most likely give their third baby an ‘R’ name ( Getty )

The “Umbrella” vocalist was then the last to arrive on the steps of the Met for this year’s grand affair in which Rocky was a co-chair alongside Pharrell Williams, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and LeBron James.

At 10 p.m., long after Rocky and the rest of the attendees had arrived, Rihanna stepped out on the navy blue carpet in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble, highlighting her bump.

When asked by a reporter if she brought an umbrella for the rainy night, Rihanna cheekily responded: “Rocky brought the umbrella. I brought the kid.”

Rocky, however, had already made his own red carpet moment in a full look designed by his creative agency, AWGE, which also paid homage to his home in Harlem.

open image in gallery Rihanna arrived at approximately 10 p.m. to the 2025 Met Gala, hours after her partner arrived

He also confirmed the news to reporters on the gala’s red carpet, saying per NBC New York: “It feels amazing, you know.

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

The couple’s unexpected announcement at the Met Gala comes just over a month after Rihanna delivered a two-word rebuke to a fan who said they hated the children’s names.

After the Fenty Beauty founder posted photos on Instagram of her sons to underscore the power women have for International Women’s Day, a fan took the opportunity to criticize the children’s names.

“I hate their names so bad,” the critic wrote in a since-deleted comment.

“Ok tatiana,” Rhianna responded.