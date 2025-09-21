Elon Musk’s estranged daughter says she’s been ‘financially independent’ since March

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged oldest child, Vivian Wilson, has opened up about her financial status.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old spoke at Teen Vogue’s 2025 Summit, revealing that despite any assumptions made about her, she fully makes her own money and doesn’t receive any help from her father, who is the richest man in the world.

“I’m financially independent,” she said at the summit. “I’m making money now. Pre-Teen Vogue [cover], no. People have a lot of assumptions, and you just kinda have to deal with that.”

Wilson was referring to the Teen Vogue cover she appeared on in March this year, where she talked about the current presidential administration and what it means to be a young transgender woman.

Her comments after telling The Cut in an interview from earlier this month that she does not have as much money as people think she does.

‘People have a lot of assumptions, and you just kinda have to deal with that,’ Wilson said ( Getty Images )

“People assume I have a lot of money, I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she said.

Refusing to even utter her father’s name, she continued: “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

An aspiring model and translator, Musk’s first child with his first wife Justine Wilson, a best-selling author, also told the magazine she has enrolled in community college this fall.

“College is expensive,” she said. “I don’t have that kind of inheritance.”

“I don’t have a desire to be super rich,” Wilson elaborated. “I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

Wilson came out to her parents as transgender in 2022 and quickly found herself caught up in the culture wars, notably when the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss told far-right academic Jordan Peterson during a 2024 interview that she had been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson pointedly responded to her father on Threads, not X, by saying: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me. ....he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him.”

Subsequently giving her first interview to NBC, she described the billionaire entrepreneur as “quick to anger,” “uncaring,” and “narcissistic.”

Wilson later told Teen Vogue: “I don’t give a f*** about him. I really don’t. It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”