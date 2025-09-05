Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as nonbinary: ‘It’s so cool’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord, 17, has come out as non-binary, saying they hope to inspire others to embrace who they are.

Revord portrayed Missy Cooper (Sheldon’s fraternal younger twin sister) on The Big Bang Theory spin-off for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024.

“It’s so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as non-binary or queer or anything, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you,’” Revord told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

The actor changed their pronouns on social media to they/ them in January this year, but had not publicly addressed their gender identity until now.

“And now it’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my God, I see myself in you,’” they continued.

“And that’s such an insane thing ‘cause I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life.”

Revord was promoting their debut novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, which was published Tuesday.

The young adult romance follows “perpetually single Avery Blackwell,” according to the blurb, who “abandons her plans to attend Columbia in favor of spending her freshman year at her recently deceased mother’s alma mater in a seaside town in England.

“On the train, Avery makes a deal straight out of one of her beloved romance books with a charming local girl named Charlie: if Avery will pretend to be her girlfriend to make her ex jealous, Charlie will help Avery solve the scavenger hunt her artistic, free-spirited mother left behind on campus decades ago.

“As their quest takes them all over Brighton, Avery finally starts to connect with the mother she always loved but never really understood. Before long, pretending to be Charlie’s girlfriend starts to feel like more than just an illusion. But when long-hidden secrets come to light, Avery grapples with an uncertain future and whether or not love is worth the risk.”

In an interview with People, Revord said they were inspired by queer love stories like Alice Oseman’s beloved graphic novel series Heartstopper (which was adapted into a successful Netflix TV series).

“I love how innocent the love story was,” Revord said. “Heartstopper was such an accurate representation of found family friend groups, queer youth, and I think it’s so important to have that. I loved the story and I always wanted to write something that was like that.”

“A lot of people will doubt you because of your age, and a lot of people will not take you seriously,” they added. “I had such a passion and such a love for this book and this story, and I thought it was so important to tell. And if that's how you feel about being a writer, then you have enough.”