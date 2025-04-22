Big Bang Theory star admits writers ‘hit a wall’ with her character

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sara Gilbert, who played Leslie Winkle on The Big Bang Theory, has admitted the writers “hit a wall” with her character.

The 50-year-old actor starred as the experimental physicist and love interest to Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) from 2007 to 2010, and was downgraded from main to recurring cast in 2009.

Gilbert appeared in seasons one, two, three and nine of the show, with her last appearance in the series’ landmark 200th episode, where she came to Sheldon (Jim Parsons’) birthday party.

During an appearance on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Gilbert was asked by host Jessica Radloff whether she would have appeared on more episodes of the show, or its new spin-off.

“Yeah I would do more. I would have done more at the time,” Gilbert replied.

“I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly, you know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now?

“She’s wired like that, and she left, and then there’s no more story there, really,” she added. “But yeah it was a blast, and I like to work, so I’m always happy to show up.”

open image in gallery Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki as Leslie and Leonard on 'The Big Bang Theory' ( CBS )

In Radloff’s book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, executive producer Steve Molaro said Gilbert’s character could never have been “permanent”.

“We wanted love interests for Leonard and were just looking for stories. It was also a great way to add female scientists, because Leslie was at the university as well,” he explained.

“But we were never looking for a permanent, everlasting relationship for Leonard because we always thought he would date Penny (Kaley Cuoco) on and off.

“We weren’t looking to find a permanent girlfriend for him. We were adding characters and seeing what worked and what was leading to fun stories.”

Two Big Bang Theory spin-off series have aired since the show concluded in 2019: Young Sheldon, which aired from 2017 to 2024 and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which launched last October.

open image in gallery Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper on ‘Young Sheldon’ ( CBS )

Back in April 2023, a third spin-off was announced, with Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn confirmed to be reprising their roles as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character, Bert Kibbler.

News of another Big Bang Theory spin-off was met with a mixed reception. Many were quick to question the necessity for yet another show based on the hit sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons.

“That’s going to be a hard pass from me,” one person wrote, with another adding: “OR… and hear me out… we green light or revive more original sitcoms that had original characters and an original plot line and haven’t gotten to see the light of day instead of making constant revivals and reboots and spin-offs”

One person stated: “Cancel it, I’m begging,” with another asking: “Why? Literally why?”