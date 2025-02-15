Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding with a brand new spin-off – and a former character will be making a return.

It was reported in October 2024 that the second off-shoot would arrive after the success of Young Sheldon. It is set to focus on three characters from the original series: comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character Bert Kibbler.

Kevin Sussmann, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn are all set to reprise their roles in the series, which is currently being written ahead of an expected greenlight from Max.

On Tuesday (11 February), Deadline reported that another character will be showing up: plasma physicist Barry Kripke, played by John Ross Bowie.

News of another Big Bang Theory spin-off after Young Sheldon was met with a mixed reception. Many were quick to question the necessity for yet another show based on the hit sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2020.

The original became a huge hit for CBS and saw its lead stars, including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, become some of the highest-paid stars on TV.

‘Big Bang Theory’ character Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) ( CBS )

Young Sheldon became another hit for CBS, lasting for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. When the show came to an end, executive producer Steve Holland stated: “This is the right time for this story to come to an end.”

It seems like people have had enough. In response to the new spin-off, X/Twitter has been filled with posts urging them to move on from the idea and create something original instead.

“That’s going to be a hard pass from me,” one person wrote, with another adding: “OR… and hear me out… we green light or revive more original sitcoms that had original characters and an original plot line and haven’t gotten to see the light of day instead of making constant revivals and reboots and spinoffs”

One person stated: “Cancel it, I’m begging,” with another asking: “Why? Literally why?”

Spin-offs are currently rife in the TV schedules, with new shows based on Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, The Walking Dead and The Boys either currently on or in the works.