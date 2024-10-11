Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



TV viewers are hitting out at the idea of another Big Bang Theory spin-off after the surfacing of new details.

It was reported on Thursday (10 0ctober) that the project, which was announced in 2023, will focus on three characters from the original series: comic book owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character Bert Kibbler.

Kevin Sussmann, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn are all set to reprise their roles in the series, which is currently being written ahead of an expected greenlight from Max.

Original Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre, who also executive produced spin-off Young Sheldon, which ended earlier this year, is returning for the new show.

After more details about the next series set in the Big Bang Theory universe arrived, many were quick to question the necessity for yet another show based on the hit sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2020.

The original became a huge hit for CBS and saw its lead stars, including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, become some of the highest-paid stars in TV.

Young Sheldon became another hit for CBS, lasting for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. When the show came to an end, executive producer Steve Holland stated: “This is the right time for this story to come to an end.”

It seems like people have had enough. In response to the new spin-off, X/Twitter has been filled with posts urging them to move on from the idea and create something original instead.

“That’s going to be a hard pass from me,” one person wrote, with another adding: “OR… and hear me out… we green light or revive more original sitcoms that had original characters and an original plot line and haven’t gotten to see the light of day instead of making constant revivals and reboots and spinoffs”

One person stated: “Cancel it, I’m begging,” with another asking: “Why? Literally why?”

open image in gallery Kevin Sussmann’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ character Stuart will head up a new spin-off ( CBS )

Spin-offs are currently rife in the TV schedules, with new shows based on Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, The Walking Dead and The Boys either currently on or in the works.