Valerie Mahaffey death: Young Sheldon and Desperate Housewives star dies aged 71
Mahaffey appeared in dozens of TV shows and films throughout her career
Young Sheldon and Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey has died at age 71.
Mahaffey, who had been diagnosed with cancer, died May 30, her husband Joseph Kell confirmed.
“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed,” Kell said in a statement, per Variety.
Mahaffey got her start on Broadway, appearing in six plays and musicals in the 1970s and 80s. She appeared in more than a dozen off-Broadway and regional productions as well, including Othello opposite Morgan Freeman and Romeo and Juliet with Tom Hulce.
After establishing herself as a versatile stage actor, Mahaffey became in-demand among TV and film productions.
