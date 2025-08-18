Pete Davidson says he feels ‘guilty’ his girlfriend can’t have an ‘ideal pregnancy’ because of his fame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Davidson feels guilty that his pregnant girlfriend is navigating their big new life chapter under the media spotlight.

Last month, the Saturday Night Live alum, 31, and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 29, posted a photo of a sonogram on Instagram to indicate that they were expecting their first child together. But in a recent on The Breakfast Club, Davidson admitted that certain aspects should have been kept private.

“I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s***,” the comedian said on the iHeart Radio show. “Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing.”

He continued, saying how pregnancy isn’t meant to be a super public experience, but due to how famous he is, a private pregnancy is near impossible.

“She’s a very private person, and she’s the one doing all the work,” Davidson said. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience.”

‘She’s a very private person, and she’s the one doing all the work,’ Davidson said of Hewitt ( Getty Images )

Despite his guilt toward the situation, he says Hewitt hasn’t held any resentment toward him over it.

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything,” he said, “But I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

The two announced that Hewitt was pregnant last month in an Instagram post with a caption that read, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

The carousel featured Hewitt receiving an ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of the baby, and multiple photos of her and Davidson. Hewitt is due in early winter, according to Page Six.

Saturday Night Live alum Davidson went public with his romance with Hewitt, a model, in March while the two were on vacation in Florida. A source told The Independent at the time that Davidson and Dewitt only recently started seeing each other, but did not give details on when or how they met.

The couple was reportedly looking to move in together by May. She then attended his stand-up comedy show in June, Page Six reported.

Before her relationship with Davidson, Hewitt was romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. The former couple first started dating in 2019, after Hewitt appeared in the music video for Blanco and the late Juice WRLD’s song, “Graduation.”

Meanwhile, Davidson ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in 2024, months before he started dating Hewitt. He’s had many famous girlfriends in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they ended their relationship in 2018.