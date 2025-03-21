Who is Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend Elsie Hewitt? Her star-studded dating history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Davidson is officially in a new relationship with model Elsie Hewitt.

The two hard-launched their romance over the weekend when they were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled vacation in Palm Beach, Florida. In paparazzi photos published on Wednesday, Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, could be seen kissing in the water.

Hewitt was pictured in a vibrant bikini with sunglasses and a slicked-back hairdo, while Davidson was in black swim trunks.

Other photos showed the two getting cozy on a lounge chair in the sand while Hewitt wore a white tank top and jeans and Davidson sported a black T-shirt and cap.

A source told The Independent that Davidson and Dewitt only recently started seeing each other, but did not give details on when or how they met.

Before Hewitt, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor was most recently romantically linked to Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline. The duo dated for 10 months before ultimately calling it quits in July 2024.

open image in gallery Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are confirmed to be dating after they were seen kissing in Florida ( Getty Images )

Davidson’s list of exes also includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Chase Sui Wonders.

So, who is the King of Staten Island actor’s new girlfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know about Elsie Hewitt and her star-studded dating history.

Hewitt was born in London, England, on March 5, 1995. She grew up in Los Angeles and has since moved to New York.

A model and influencer, Hewitt boasts over one million followers online. Before she became an internet personality, she would post videos of her trying different foods on YouTube.

Hewitt has since been the face of several fashion campaigns and starred in a number of magazine spreads. She even made it on the big screen, starring in an episode of the HBO series Industry in 2024, as well as two short films.

If you haven’t seen her on-screen, you may have seen her on the arm of one of her famous boyfriends over the years.

In October 2019, Hewitt confirmed she was in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez.

open image in gallery Elsie Hewitt and Benny Blanco famously dated back in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Next to a collage of the two of them, Hewitt wrote on X at the time: “I just saw its #NationalBoyfriendDay i wish u were here instead of being on the titanic but thank u for existing and i don’t know what i’d do without u.”

The two started dating after Hewitt appeared in the music video for Blanco and the late Juice WRLD’s song, “Graduation.”

It’s not clear when they broke up, however, Hewitt opened up about their split four years later during an appearance on the In Good Company podcast.

“I get a little bit salty when my friends go to his house,” she confessed before adding, “I’ll always love him.”

After Blanco, Hewitt dated Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The two were caught kissing and hugging outside Birds Street Club in Los Angeles in January 2024. A few months later, they were seen playing Uno together at a game night hosted by Questlove.

The final time Hewitt and Sudeikis, 49, were spotted together in public was for the U.S. Open in September 2024.

As of now, neither Hewitt nor Davidson have spoken publicly about their new romance.