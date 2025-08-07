Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Pete Davidson has revealed the unusual fatherhood advice Eddie Murphy gave him ahead of the arrival of his first child.

The 31-year-old announced he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt last month. The model is due in early winter, according to reports from Page Six.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson said: “I’m gonna be a dad. I’m stoked. I can’t wait. Let’s go. I’m so excited. I’ve never been more excited for anything.”

The King of Staten Island star revealed the words of wisdom offered by Nutty Professor actor Murphy, his co-star in new heist comedy The Pickup.

“Eddie was like, ‘I’ve got no advice for you because you’re on your own,’” Davidson laughed. “He was like, ‘You can’t tell anyone how to do [anything]. You’re going to do your own thing.’”

Saturday Night Live alum Davidson went public with his romance with Hewitt, in March while the two were on vacation in Florida.

A source told The Independent at the time that Davidson and Dewitt only recently started seeing each other, but did not give details on when or how they met.

The couple were reportedly looking to move in together by May. She then attended his stand up comedy show in June, Page Six reported.

Before her relationship with Davidson, Hewitt was romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. The former couple first started dating in 2019, after Hewitt appeared in the music video for Blanco and the late Juice WRLD’s song, “Graduation.”

Meanwhile, Davidson ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in 2024, months before he started dating Hewitt.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together ( Getty Images )

He’s had many famous girlfriends in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they ended their relationship in 2018.

The actor stars alongside Murphy in the forthcoming comedy heist film The Pickup as a truck driver called Travis, who becomes embroiled in a deadly pursuit when a routine cash collection is ambushed.

His previous credits include James DeMonaco’s 2025 horror The Home and Halina Reijn’s 2022 comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies.