Pamela Anderson has launched her own brand of pickles — and fans are already saying what a big dill it is.

The 58-year-old actor released her latest product, Pamela’s Pickles, Sunday, in collaboration with Los Angeles’ Flamingo Estate. The recipe for the pickles was passed down to Anderson by her great-aunt Vie, whom the actor called “an award-winning pickler and canner.”

“[She] was a great cook, and such a joy to be around,” The Naked Gun star told Elle Decor Sunday. She was bedazzled from head to toe and danced in the kitchen in high heels while spiking your coffee with Kahlua. She wrote a book, From Pickles to Pearls. This is legit!”

However, Anderson said she’s carrying the tradition of her aunt’s pickles forward “in [her] own way” by launching a spicy version of the snack, which calls for new ingredients.

“The delicious base is packed with Rose, Dill, Mustard, and Garlic — the perfect partner for the signature flavors of Flamingo Estate: Pink Peppercorns, Guajillo Chile, and smoky Sea Salt,” the description reads.

So, how do you get your hands on Anderon’s spicy and floral pickles? The product is sold on Flamingo Estate’s website and retails for $38 per jar. Orders are expected to ship by August 18.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson is donating proceeds from her new pickle brand to California Wildfire Center. The product is sold on Flamingo Estate’s website and retails for $38 per jar. ( Getty Images )

All of the proceeds from the vegan pickles will be donated to the California Wildfire Center, a wildlife medical treatment and rehabilitation facility that offers optimal care to native California species.

Fans have already expressed their excitement over the product.

“I’m buying whatever she is selling,” one person wrote in the comments of Elle Decor’s Instagram post about Anderson’s pickles.

“Love it! Love the packaging too! So pretty,” another added, while a third agreed: “These sound SO GOOD! What a surprise combo of ingredients. Yummmm.”

“I would definitely try pickles with roses,” a fourth wrote.

The new product comes days after Anderson responded to comparisons made between her cookery series Pamela’s Cooking with Love and Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan.

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson launches spicy rose pickles and fans are already excited about the product. ( Flamingo Estate )

Both shows debuted earlier this year, with Meghan’s premiering on Netflix on March 4. Meanwhile, Anderson’s Prime Video series was released one week earlier on February 24.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week, the Baywatch icon was bluntly asked if she believed Meghan had copied her.

“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love? There were articles saying these two shows were very similar," Cohen asked the actor during a segment called “Plead the Fifth.”

Anderson, who appeared surprised by the question, replied: “One – I didn’t.” Pressing her on the topic, Cohen again asked: “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”

Anderson answered with a laugh: “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing.”