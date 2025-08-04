Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Neeson’s former sister-in-law, Joely Richardson, has shared a subtle seal of approval for his rumored girlfriend, Pamela Anderson.

Anderson posted sweet photos on Instagram Friday of her and Neeson sharing a box of popcorn, in honor of the release of their new movie, The Naked Gun. Many fans in the comments gushed about the pair, including Joely, who is Neeson’s late wife Natasha Richardson’s sister.

In the comments, Joely simply wrote seven red heart emojis, seemingly showing her love for the new rumored couple.

Some fans also responded to Joely's comment, calling her “classy and loving as always” and “very sweet.”

Natasha and Neeson were married for 15 years, after tying the knot in 1994. They had two children: Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

open image in gallery Liam Neeson’s former sister-in-law comment on Pamela Anderson’s Instagram post with him ( Getty Images )

In 2009, Richardson died from an epidural hematoma after a skiing accident aged just 45.

Following his wife’s death, the Taken star was single for years. When he was asked if he’d consider dating again, during an interview with People in October, he said: “No, in a word. I’m past all that.”

However, rumors have now been circulating that he’s found love again with his co-star, Anderson. In July, a source told People the actors have “a budding romance in the early stages,” with claims that “it's clear they're smitten with each other.”

open image in gallery The actors, who have been promoting their new movie The Naked Gun, are said to be ‘smitten with each other’ ( Getty )

Before that, the pair posed together at the London premiere of The Naked Gun on July 22. While on the red carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.

However, a source has told Page Six that the romance isn’t just for the cameras.

“It’s very sincere how they feel,” the source said. “That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”

Since the London premiere, the duo have been making the rounds promoting the film on various red carpets and talk shows. During a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s eponymous late-night show, Neeson gushed over Anderson.

“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show earlier in the week, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. Like ‘oh, this is nice. Let’s not mould this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”

The romance rumors also came months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson. In October, he told People, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

However, the pair batted off dating rumors at the time, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in him.

Anderson has been married six times; twice to the same man. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Soloman from 2007 to 2008, remarrying him in 2014 before they split again the next year. Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.