Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s red carpet chemistry isn’t just for show: report
Actors are co-stars in the reboot of ‘The Naked Gun’
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s red carpet chemistry might be the real deal, according to a new report.
Anderson and Neeson star in the newly released film,The Naked Gun. Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson as the female lead.
Rumors have been swirling about a potential romance between the co-stars for weeks, but hit a fever pitch after the film’s London premiere. While posing together on the carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.
Now, a source has told Page Six that the romance isn’t just for the cameras.
“It’s very sincere how they feel,” the source said. “That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”
The two reportedly had a “rekindling” after meeting while filming the movie and then went months without speaking, sources said.
Another source added: “This is happening in real time, here and now, so I don’t know what things look like moving forward.”
Since the London premiere, the duo have been making the round promoting the film on various red carpets and late night shows. During a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s eponymous late night show, Neeson gushed over Anderson.
“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”
Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show earlier in the week, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. Like ‘oh, this is nice. Let’s not mould this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”
The swirling romance rumors come months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024.
“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning actor told People after shooting the film. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”
Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”
Anderson, who won acclaim for her role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl in February, branded Neeson “the perfect gentleman,” and said he “brought out the best” in her.
However, the pair batted off romance rumors, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star.
“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.
Anderson has been married six times; twice to the same man. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Soloman from 2007 to 2008, remarrying him in 2014 before they split again the next year. Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.
Meanwhile, Neeson was married to The Parent Trap actor, Natasha Richardson, from 1994 until her untimely death in 2009 aged 45, caused by an injury to her head while taking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments