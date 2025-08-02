Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s red carpet chemistry isn’t just for show: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s red carpet chemistry might be the real deal, according to a new report.

Anderson and Neeson star in the newly released film,The Naked Gun. Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson as the female lead.

Rumors have been swirling about a potential romance between the co-stars for weeks, but hit a fever pitch after the film’s London premiere. While posing together on the carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.

Now, a source has told Page Six that the romance isn’t just for the cameras.

“It’s very sincere how they feel,” the source said. “That is the truth. They’re not going to show up on the red carpet and be adorable just to be fake, that’s not either of them.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been cozying up on the red carpet ( Getty )

The two reportedly had a “rekindling” after meeting while filming the movie and then went months without speaking, sources said.

Another source added: “This is happening in real time, here and now, so I don’t know what things look like moving forward.”

Since the London premiere, the duo have been making the round promoting the film on various red carpets and late night shows. During a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s eponymous late night show, Neeson gushed over Anderson.

“She’s great in the movie, she’s terrific,” Neeson told Colbert. “She loves to cook, she loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot, bran loaves which I love.”

Asked about their potential romantic involvement on the Today show earlier in the week, Neeson joked: “What? I don't understand the question. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors. Like ‘oh, this is nice. Let’s not mould this. Let’s just let it breathe,’ and that’s what we did.”

The swirling romance rumors come months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning actor told People after shooting the film. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson, who won acclaim for her role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl in February, branded Neeson “the perfect gentleman,” and said he “brought out the best” in her.

However, the pair batted off romance rumors, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star.

“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

Anderson has been married six times; twice to the same man. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Soloman from 2007 to 2008, remarrying him in 2014 before they split again the next year. Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Neeson was married to The Parent Trap actor, Natasha Richardson, from 1994 until her untimely death in 2009 aged 45, caused by an injury to her head while taking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.